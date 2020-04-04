WINCHESTER — The United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley announced that it has raised $41,670 in private donations to help families struggling to pay bills during the COVID-19 outbreak.
All of the private donations have been matched with money by the United Way NSV to reach a total of $83,340 in COVID-19 Relief Fund dollars.
Two weeks ago, the United Way of NSV created a special emergency relief fund to help people impacted economically by the coronavirus. United Way is matching dollar-for-dollar donations up to $50,000.
Grants will be dispersed to agencies that are directly supporting residents and families within the United Way of NSV catchment area of the city of Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Page.
In a Thursday Facebook video, United Way of NSV President Nadine Pottinga said that last week United Way gave out $35,000 in grants and that the money helped people with rent and mortgages. She said Faithworks, based in Winchester, was able to use the money to help 10 families with about $500 each.
“That extra little amount to make sure they made their rent or mortgage payment was a huge help to these families, so ‘thank you’ to everyone who helped make that first round of funding available,” Pottinga said. “We’ve already been putting it to use.”
This week, United Way gave away $7,150. The funds were distributed to the following nonprofits:
The Salvation Army Winchester Shelter to support the mobile feeding canteen distributing food and meals to remote families in need.
Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging for the Meals on Wheels program for food and hygiene items for homebound seniors.
Abba Care Pregnancy Resource Center to provide diapers, wipes and formula.
Community Care & Learning Center to help with supplies and cover the cost of registration fees for childcare for essential employees.
Elise Stine-Dolinar, director of marketing and outreach for the United Way of NSV, is urging people to consider making a donation. She says there is still more than $8,000 left in matching funds that the United Way can provide, doubling the impact of every dollar given.
The best way to donate to the relief fund is to text “UWCOVID” to the number 44-321. That will take donors to the mobile-giving page where they can select a gift amount. Donations can also be made at https://www.unitedwaynsv.org/covidrelieffund.
For more information, and to see all of the additional grants distributed, see the United Way’s updated grant impact page at https://www.unitedwaynsv.org/covid19reliefinvestments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.