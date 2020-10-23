WINCHESTER — It’s not unusual to hear, “The United Way needs your help,” but this time is different.
The Winchester-based United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) needs at least 1,000 people to participate in an online survey to determine the overall local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We hope this survey will provide us with much-needed data in order to continue to serve the needs of the community and assist in the distribution of resources to those needs,” Elise Stine-Dolinar, director of marketing and outreach for the United Way NSV, said this week.
The nonprofit hopes to hear from at least 1,000 survey participants in the Winchester area by the end of the month.
“They can be of any income level and any family size, impacted by COVID or not,” Stine-Dolinar said. “We need as many unique survey responses as possible in order to make the data as valid as possible.”
The survey is being conducted in partnership with Lord Fairfax and Blue Ridge community colleges, and the United Way agencies in Warren and Rockingham counties.
It takes about 10 minutes to complete, Stine-Dolinar said, and respondents who choose to enter an email address will be entered into a drawing to win one of four $50 gift cards.
To learn more or to take the survey, visit bit.ly/uwcovidsurvey.
