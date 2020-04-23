WINCHESTER — The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley announced Wednesday that it has helped the community raise more than $100,000 for COVID-19 relief and that it hopes to raise an additional $100,000.
In mid-March, United Way NSV created a special emergency relief fund to support local residents and families who are most affected by emerging health, economic and social impacts of the coronavirus. The fund was designed to expand local capacity to address all aspects of the outbreak as efficiently as possible. United Way offered to match dollar-for-dollar donations up to $50,000.
Less than a month later, the community raised more than $50,000 and United Way NSV provided its match. Individuals, churches and businesses from across the area made contributions totaling $52,745, bringing the grand total of the fund to $102,745.
In response to reaching the conclusion of the initial matching fund challenge, United Way NSV’s board of directors decided to release an additional $50,000 in matching funds from emergency cash reserves at a board meeting on Wednesday. United Way NSV announced in a news release that it hopes that with the additional matching funds, the COVID-19 relief fund will surpass $200,000.
“Through our office and Valley Assistance Network call center, we are connecting those most in need with resources that can help them,” Nadine Bullock-Pottinga, president and CEO of United Way NSV, said in the release. “I don’t think there has ever been a time when community support has been more widely needed, we are getting dozens of urgent calls for help each day, and this relief fund is a starting point. We ask individuals and corporate partners to join us to help as many people as we possibly can.”
New gifts to fund will again be matched 1:1, up to $50,000. One hundred percent of all donations will go to help those in need. Grants will be dispersed to agencies that are directly supporting residents and families within the United Way NSV catchment area of the city of Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Page.
As of Wednesday, United Way has issued $61,650 in grants to 13 nonprofits in the region. Grants have gone to help with food and food supplies, prescription and medical supplies, mortgage payments for homes or businesses/rental assistance, car repairs or payments, utility payments, and child care. Information on grants can be found on United Way’s website at www.unitedwaynsv.org/covid19reliefinvestments.
To make a donation or to learn more about the COVID-19 relief fund, visit: www.unitedwaynsv.org/covid-19-relief-fund.
