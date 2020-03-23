WINCHESTER — To help families struggling to pay bills during the COVID-19 outbreak, the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley is matching donations to its relief fund.
Last week, the United Way of NSV created a special emergency relief fund to help the region’s most vulnerable during the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Friday, the organization announced that its board of directors approved withdrawing money out of the nonprofit’s emergency account to match dollar-for-dollar all donations up to $50,000.
That means $100,000 could potentially be available to help working families pay the bills if they’ve suddenly lost income because their place of employment has closed down.
United Way NSV will underwrite all costs associated with the fund and 100% of all donated funds will go directly to COVID-19 response and relief efforts.
Grants will be dispersed to agencies addressing the needs of local residents within the city of Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Page.
The money given to these agencies can help families pay for food and food supplies, prescription and medical supplies, mortgage payments for homes or businesses, as well as rental assistance, car repairs or payments, utility payments and child care.
The best way to donate is to text “UWCOVID” to the number 44-321. That will take donors to the mobile giving page where they can select a gift amount. Donations can also be made at https://www.unitedwaynsv.org/covidrelieffund
Go to https://www.unitedwaynsv.org/covid-19-resources for more information on United Way Northern Shenandoah Valley’s COVID-19 response.
