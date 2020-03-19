WINCHESTER — Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County school divisions will now stay closed through mid-April as a precaution against the coronavirus, the divisions announced Wednesday afternoon.
Frederick schools are closed through April 14. Winchester and Clarke schools are closed through April 13. Officials at all three school divisions said they were hopeful that schools could reopen next month, but closures could be extended pending government mandates related to the coronavirus.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that all Virginia schools had to close Monday through March 27 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. According to the Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday, there were 77 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth, but none of them are in Winchester, Frederick or Clarke.
