WINCHESTER — A resident of West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, which means the pandemic is now within a stone's throw of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Mark Merrill, president and CEO of Valley Health, said the Winchester-based healthcare system is taking every possible measure to ensure it can provide services to area residents who may contract the virus.
"Our objectives are to ensure the health system's ability to respond in the event of an outbreak, to be advocates to stop the spread of the disease, and to provide resiliency when and if this epidemic passes," Merrill said.
COVID-19 poses the greatest risk to people 60 and over and anyone with pre-existing respiratory conditions. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the virus was in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. A total of 7,038 people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 97 virus-related deaths have been reported in the U.S.
"The WHO [World Health Organization] has declared this a pandemic," Merrill said. "A pandemic refers to how widespread it is, not how severe it is."
Valley Health, including Winchester Medical Center, should have no trouble handling a moderate number of cases, Merrill said, but if local cases skyrocket, the system could have trouble keeping up.
"If we had 150 people with ventilators, we would be stressed," he said. "That is why mitigating the spread is so important."
Valley Health is currently performing inventories of its medical supplies and treatment capacities and has assembled management teams that meet daily to address potential gaps in the system's capability to treat virus patients.
Additionally, medical equipment is being tested in advance to make sure everything will be functional should the pandemic enter the region.
Merrill said Valley Health is coordinating with private medical practices so everyone knows what to do if a patient has been exposed to COVID-19. Currently, a mobile testing facility has been established outside of Valley Health's Urgent Care clinic in the Rutherford Crossing shopping center north of Winchester, but patients must be referred there by a physician before testing can be performed.
The referrals limit the potential spread of the virus while maintaining the ability of health-care specialists to care for patients. If someone with COVID-19 were to walk into a doctor's office, emergency room or treatment clinic, Merrill said, that facility would be forced to shut down.
People who believe they need to be tested should call a doctor, medical clinic or urgent care facility to be pre-screened. Those who call for an ambulance should tell the 911 dispatcher about their symptoms so appropriate precautions can be taken.
"The biggest request we have of patients and community residents is to call first," Merrill said.
Even if a prospective patient fails to call for pre-screening, he or she should not walk into a treatment facility. Instead, the patient should call the phone number posted outside of medical offices so a nurse or physician can come outside to assess a person's condition and risk factors.
For now, Valley Health has to be selective about who gets tested. Merrill said there is a severe shortage of test kits in Virginia, and Valley Health only has enough to test people who meet the criteria for symptoms or potential exposure to the virus.
"We are guardedly optimistic that by the end of this week, the test kit production will be severely magnified," Merrill said. "We are told there are millions in the production line."
To protect patients already in a Valley Health facility, nonessential staff are being encouraged to work from home, and Merrill said employees who must report to work at one of the system's hospitals, clinics or treatment centers are being screened each day for virus symptoms.
Additionally, general visitation with hospital patients has been suspended, and the Wellness Center fitness facility on the Winchester Medical Center campus is temporarily closed, he said.
Valley Health is also addressing some of the side effects of the pandemic. For example, Merrill said, security had to be increased at Winchester Medical Center because people were walking out of the building with bottles of hand sanitizer and boxes of latex gloves.
Also, the health-care system is working with Shenandoah University and Handley High School to create a network of child-care providers for parents who work and cannot stay home while area schools are closed.
Merrill said Valley Health has established a special website with information about COVID-19, including phone numbers that people without a primary care physician can call if they believe they need to be tested for the virus. The site can be accessed at valleyhealthlink.com.
