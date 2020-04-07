Valley Health has announced an interactive challenge asking the community to make 10,000 masks in two weeks.
The “Sew Helpful Community Challenge,” announced on Friday, will help Valley Health “preserve and extend its supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to care for patients in the weeks and months ahead,” a Valley Health news release explained.
Step-by-step instructions and a how-to video for making masks are available at the website valleyhealthlink.com/maskdonation.
For those who can sew but don’t have appropriate mask material, a few pre-cut mask kits are available for pick-up, the release states. Call 540-536-8158 for more information.
“Valley Health is heartened and encouraged by the tremendous outpouring of support its staff and facilities have received from the community, including donations of food for employees, PPE supplies and monetary support,” the release states.
Valley Health is also accepting donations of materials and other supplies. To help, email donations@valleyhealthlink.com.
To learn more about helping the community fight COVID-19 at valleyhealthlink.com/howyoucanhelp.
