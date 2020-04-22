WINCHESTER — Valley Health System announced Tuesday that it will commit up to $50 million from its reserve funds to retain and pay all of its staff for the next 90 days amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The not-for-profit health system, which is parent company of Winchester Medical Center and five other hospitals in the region, has curtailed or temporarily suspended some of its services as it treats COVID-19 patients while working to protect other patients, staff and the community from exposure to the virus. About a month ago, Valley Health postponed all elective and nonessential procedures and surgeries at its hospitals and outpatient surgery centers. Its wellness and fitness centers and outpatient rehabilitation sites also are temporarily closed.
In a Tuesday news release, Valley Health officials acknowledged the difficulty of sustaining payroll for its workforce as a result. The release said the health system's inpatient and outpatient volumes have dropped dramatically, and Valley Health physician practices are reporting a high number of cancellations and patient no-shows, despite efforts to boost telemedicine and virtual patient care as a safe alternative.
The Winchester-based health system has responded by creating its own Paycheck Protection Plan that includes a number of workforce and compensation changes for its more than 6,000 caregivers, about 3,000 of whom work at Winchester Medical Center, the release said. Among these changes is Valley Health’s commitment to maintain at a minimum 70% of the base pay for all full-time and part-time employees who may be experiencing a reduction in their work hours because of COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, no Valley Health employees have been laid off or furloughed as a result of the coronavirus, according to Valley Health Public Relations Manager Carol Weare.
To maintain its workforce, Valley Health is initiating strategies that include: a system-wide hiring freeze for nonessential positions; reduced hours for certain nonessential staff; required use of paid time off; adjustments in employee compensation including postponing annual merit pay increases; and deferring all nonessential capital spending. In addition, Valley Health's board of trustees has authorized spending up to $50 million from the health system's reserve funds to supplement employee pay over the next 90 days, at a minimum, to reduce the impact on employees and help retain staff until normal operations resume.
Valley Health President and CEO Mark Merrill said the health system had $510 million in reserves before committing to spending up to $50 million.
“I was very excited and proud of the board of trustees to make this commitment to our employees,” Merrill said in a phone interview. “Many health care organizations across the country are furloughing or sending people home. I think it’s a great sign of support for this leadership team and our employees that the board was preparing to use our reserves to help people in these difficult times. Our caregivers are on the front lines taking care of COVID patients and also trying to prevent the spread of the disease and diagnose patients with COVID. The fact that our board is standing with our employees is a wonderful testament to their support for our organization. I’m proud to be associated with an organization that will make that kind of commitment.”
Merrill said Valley Health is cautiously optimistic that these short-term measures will keep Valley Health in a strong position so that it can quickly and efficiently ramp up to capacity when this crisis ends.
“We are fairly confident that in 90 days we’ll have some return to normal operations,” Merrill said. “Probably not full operations, but we anticipate we will be doing more diagnostics services, surgeries, procedures over the next 90 days.”
In addition to losing money from the suspension of various services, Valley Health has responded to the pandemic by spending money on personal protection equipment, testing supplies, additional ventilators and other needs.
Merrill said Valley Health lost about $50 million in net revenue in March and April and that the health system expects to lose another $150 in net revenue over the remainder of the year.
He said Valley Health has offered the Lord Fairfax Health District help with contact tracing for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. He said some Valley Health employees whose hours have been reduced may be able to help with the contact tracing to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus.
(2) comments
Don't let Valley Health fool you, they have laid off and there is NO pandemic at all, the hospital is very empty. I have first hand info from friends who have spouses working there.
more like second hand info don't you think?
