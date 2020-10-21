WINCHESTER — Valley Health Urgent Care centers and primary care practices around the region now offer rapid testing for people with COVID-19 and flu symptoms.
The new test kits utilize Valley Health’s Quidel Sofia 2 test machines and provide results in under 30 minutes, a Valley Health news release says. The machines were approved earlier this year by the Food and Drug Administration under an Emergency Use Authorization.
A single nasal swab can test for COVID-19, influenza and strep, if symptoms indicate.
The new rapid testing is available at the six Urgent Care locations in Front Royal and Winchester (Jubal Early and Rutherford Crossing) in Virginia and Martinsburg, Spring Mills and Ranson in West Virginia. Urgent Care Express locations hope to offer rapid testing at a later date. It’s also available at eight to 10 primary care practices in the region.
Valley Health emphasized in the news release that the new test is only available to those who have symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat and headache. The test will not be used to rule out COVID-19 in an asymptomatic individual or for testing prior to a medical procedure.
“COVID-19 is still very present in our community as we enter cold and flu season,” Valley Health Chief Physician Executive Dr. Iyad Sabbagh said in the release. “Because symptoms of seasonal illness and COVID-19 are similar, it’s a great benefit to offer patients with respiratory symptoms a rapid, accurate test at the point of patient care. The Sofia makes it easier to diagnosis quickly, begin appropriate treatment, and, if indicated, self-isolate to prevent further transmission.”
Valley Health’s Urgent Care centers offer online check-in at www.vhurgentcare.com. All patients and staff must wear a mask, and patients with respiratory symptoms wait in a separate room from those with other ailments, or they may choose to wait in their vehicle. If needed, staff can provide car-side testing.
People who are exhibiting respiratory symptoms may also call the Valley Health Respiratory Care Phone Line at 540-536-0380, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, to speak with a team member about their symptoms. Or they can call their primary care doctor.
Additionally, all Valley Health Urgent Care locations and primary care practices are offering flu shots. The news release says Valley Health is “vigorously promoting” flu vaccination this year to reduce the likelihood of what’s being called a “twindemic,” or widespread concurrent flu and COVID-19 illness that could stress hospitals, medical providers and available personal protective equipment resources.
