WINCHESTER — Valley Health is once again offering some of the elective medical procedures it curtailed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the coronavirus continues to pose a health risk to residents of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, a decline in the number of new infections, combined with guidance from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, cleared the way for the Winchester-based health-care system to resume elective outpatient diagnostic testing and, at some facilities, elective surgical procedures for patients with time-sensitive medical needs.
“Our number one priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been — and continues to be — ensuring the safety of every patient we are privileged to serve, and preserving the health of our staff and the larger community,” Valley Health President and CEO Mark H. Merrill said in a media release on Thursday evening. “We are taking every precaution to assure the safety and quality care of patients in each of our hospitals and outpatient locations.”
In addition to suspending elective procedures, coronavirus-related precautions have also included suspending visitation with hospital patients, wearing face masks at all times and asking everyone who enters a Valley Health facility if they have recently exhibited flu-like symptoms. As of Friday, those three restrictions were still in place throughout the health-care system.
According to the media release, patients in need of elective surgical or endoscopic procedures will be tested in advance for COVID-19, and all other people will be screened for the virus before they enter a Valley Health facility. Once inside, everyone will be required to wear a protective face mask.
All decisions regarding the suspension and resumption of medical services were led by a team of Valley Health physicians backed by administrative personnel, the release states. Moving forward, additional restrictions will be lifted based on a further decline of COVID-19 cases, the availability of personal protective equipment, government and regulatory directives, and other factors.
“I am very proud of how our team has prepared and responded to every phase of this situation and its ongoing impact on our operations, from wellness and fitness through outpatient diagnostic and therapeutic services, acute hospital care and long-term care,” Merrill said in the release.
Valley Health operates six hospitals — Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, W.Va., and War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs, W.Va. — as well as Urgent Care clinics, diagnostic centers, physician practices, medical transport services and a retail pharmacy. It serves a population of 500,000 people in northwest Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia and southwest Maryland. For more information, visit valleyhealthlink.com.
