WINCHESTER — New Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz found himself in the Winchester Medical Center physicians’ lounge about 6:30 a.m. Thursday “all masked up.”
Nantz, who officially became head of the six-hospital system on Monday, was mingling and meeting employees — six feet apart and with elbow bumps instead of handshakes to comply with guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“My number one job is getting out and meeting people. Trying to meet people in a mask and not shake hands and keep a social distance, it feels very different than any other thing I’ve tried to do,” Nantz said on Thursday. “Instead of trying to get 200 people together for a town hall, it’s now getting 10 people in a very large room six feet apart. It’s going to take a lot more reps and in someway that may be better.”
Nantz succeeds Mark Merrill, who recently retired as Valley Health’s top official. The regional hospital system employs about 6,000 people. In addition to Winchester Medical Center, Valley Health includes Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, Warren Memorial Hospital and Page Memorial Hospital in Virginia and War Memorial Hospital and Hampshire Memorial Hospital in West Virginia.
Prior to joining Valley Health, Nantz, a native of Greensville, South Carolina, served in executive roles with Bon Secours Mercy Health, most recently as chief administrative officer and Atlantic Group president. He has also held executive positions at Carolinas Healthcare System (now Atrium Health) and Carolinas Medical Center–NorthEast.
In a video to introduce himself to Valley Health employees, Nantz talks about his personal motivations, citing a Winston Churchill quote that, “Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have.”
“I believe that with all my heart, and it’s why I have spent nearly 30 years in not-for-profit health care,” Nantz says in the video. “It is at the core of my call to serve in the ministry of care delivery. To be sure, I feel that each of us has been called to serve others by providing access to high quality, affordable health care, and an exceptional patient experience, regardless of whether or not those individuals have the ability to pay. I think we are called to treat everyone who walks through our doors with dignity and compassion and that we must respect and appreciate the unique set of beliefs and experiences that they bring to our organization. That’s what drives me and what gets me up in the morning.”
Starting any new job comes with challenges, but Nantz never imagined becoming president and CEO of Valley Health amid a global pandemic.
He said Valley Health’s early initiatives in fighting the crisis have eased his transition.
“What I’m most struck by is how well the Valley Health leadership team and the provider team had already responded and put their plans in place,” Nantz said. “They built this thing pretty quick, but they built it thoroughly. They had structures and protocols and processes in place, so it wasn’t like I had to come in and start something. I’ve stepped into something that’s highly functional. My biggest thing right now is getting up to speed with all of them.”
Nantz was hired by Valley Health’s Board of Trustees following a national search. A news release said Nantz “stood out as an accomplished and visionary health care leader with an impressive record of building advanced clinical programs and successful physician and community partnerships and improving patient satisfaction, quality metrics and employee engagement at the local, regional and system levels.”
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Valley Health will take a look at the organization’s strategic plan “to see if there are places we need to pivot” moving forward, Nantz said.
One example is telehealth. Prior to the pandemic, not everyone was excited about telemedicine, which enables patients to have online appointments with health care providers. But telehealth has become popular during the pandemic, as it helps prevent exposure to the virus. People have accepted it in a way that “could have taken years,” Nantz said.
“We may end up having to focus on things like telehealth and digital health, and those may be changes that stay for good. We’ll go back and look at the lessons learned and the good things that are coming out of this and how those might fit into our business plan and helping the community going forward,” Nantz said. “I can tell you that we have learned a lot, and we’re memorializing all of the things we’ve done, including things that worked well and those that didn’t work so well.”
A certified public accountant, Nantz holds a master’s degree in health administration from Pfieffer University.
“My wife and I are thrilled to be here,” he said. “We look forward to being in this community for a long time to come, getting engaged and being a part of it.”
Nantz’s video introduction can be viewed on www.valleyhealthlink.com.
