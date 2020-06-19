The Virginia High School League released a lengthy list of recommended guidelines on Friday for its member schools to follow as they make their preparations to allow their sports teams to begin practicing again.
In a news release, the VHSL stated that its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) worked in cooperation with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Virginia Department of Education (DOE) to develop the guidelines.
The VHSL announced last week that, starting this past Monday, schools could begin athletic activities for the first time since athletics were canceled because of COVID-19 in mid-March. However, all high schools must submit health plans to the DOE outlining compliance with VDH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mitigation strategies before they can move on to Phase II and hold practice.
None of the five area high schools have a set date for starting out-of-season practice yet. For example, a formal recommendation on Frederick County Public Schools’ reopening plan for its school division as a whole to the DOE isn’t slated to be presented to its School Board until July 21.
The VHSL Executive Committee will meet on Thursday to discuss the future of fall sports. Gov. Ralph Northam provided a three-phase plan to reopen public schools across the state last week. Games would not be possible until Virginia is in Phase III, the start of which Northam has not set a date for yet. The VHSL did not provide any Phase III information in its guidelines.
In the guidelines issued Friday, the VHSL acknowledged that “all Virginia students may be unable to return to — and sustain — athletic activity at the same time across the state. There will also likely be variation in what sports and activities are allowed over the next 9 to 12 months.”
Some of the points for emphasis in the guidelines for Phase II are:
• Administrators and coaches must emphasize the need for all coaches and participants who have signs or symptoms of illness to stay home when ill to decrease risk of viral transmission.
• Student-athletes must obtain a physical prior to any athletic participation moving forward dated after May 1, 2020.
• Due to the possibility of recurrent outbreaks in the coming months, schools must be prepared for periodic school closures and the possibility of some teams having to isolate for two or more weeks while in-season. Development of policies is recommended regarding practice and/or competition during temporary school closures, the cancellation of contests during the regular season, and parameters for the cancellation or premature ending to postseason events/competitions.
The VHSL dealt with several specific areas in issuing its Phase II guidelines.
The VHSL is recommending that cleaning of athletic facilities should take place every two hours at the minimum, and that shared equipment should be disinfected after every use. Weight equipment should be wiped down thoroughly before and after use. Individuals should wash their hands with warm water and soap for a minimum of 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol before touching any surfaces or participating in workouts.
Schools should have entrance and exit strategies in place.
Indoor practices/activities may occur if at least 10 feet of physical distance can be maintained by all persons (including participants and coaches) at all times. The total number of attendees cannot exceed the lesser of 30 percent of the occupancy load of the room in which the activity is being held or 50 people. No spectators are allowed during practices.
Outdoor practices/activities are allowable if at least 10 feet of physical distance can be maintained by all persons. The total number of attendees cannot exceed the lesser of 50 percent of the occupancy load of the venue or 50 people.
Workouts should be conducted in “pods” of students/coaches with the same 5-10 students/coaches working out together weekly to limit overall exposure. Smaller pods can be utilized for weight training.
All practice participants (staff and students) should plan for daily health screening questions.
The VHSL notes that Executive Order 63 “allows an exemption for face coverings when individuals are exercising or using exercise equipment.” But the VHSL also stated that state, local or district guidelines should be followed. The VHSL says cloth face coverings should be considered acceptable and added that cloth face coverings should be worn when physical distancing is not possible. Plastic shields will not be allowed during athletic competition because of the potential for injury. The VHSL says face coverings should be washed daily and hands should be washed anytime a person touches their face covering.
The VHSL says everyone should exercise good hygiene — for example, sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow.
For hydration/last food, students should bring their own water bottle and not share the water bottle or food. Water hydration stations should not be used.
Travel for athletic activity should be limited to within the county if possible.
Shower use should not be allowed at schools.
If spotters are needed for weightlifting, spotters should stand at the end of each bar.
High fives, fist bumps and hugs should not be allowed.
The following guidelines were issued for specific sports in Phase II:
• High infection risk activities (all sports can do conditioning): Football players should not participate in drills in which balls or handed off or passed to other teammates. No contact is allowed, and there should be no sharing of tackling dummies, donuts or sleds. Wrestlers can do mirror drills with no contact. Cheerleaders can do individual technique/choreography work. Students may not practice/perform partner or group stunts. Chants, jumps, dance, tumbling without contact are permissible as long as at least 10 feet of physical distancing is adhered to. Lacrosse players should use their own ball and not use a ball that others touch.
• Moderate infection risk activities (all sports can do conditioning): Basketball players can shoot balls but cannot share balls. Volleyball and soccer players should use their own ball. Soccer players should not have contact and can only use their feet (no heading the ball or use of hands). Baseball and softball players can do tee work but should not share gloves, bats or throw a ball that will be tossed among the team. Balls should be cleaned before another athlete plans on using the same balls that someone prior to them used.
• Lower infection risk activities: cross country, track & field athletes and golfers should maintain at least 10 feet of distance. Swimmers on relays should maintain distance. Tennis players can condition but should not share balls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.