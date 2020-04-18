WINCHESTER — Since leisure travel is currently out of the question, the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is offering the next best thing.
Executive Director Justin Kerns has been shooting 360-degree videos of the region’s top attractions and posting them for free at visitwinchesterva.com.
“It’s our job as a tourism office to continually promote the area,” Kerns said this week in a telephone interview. “If our sites can’t let people in, we might as well bring the sites to them.”
About a year and a half ago, the CVB bought a camera to take panoramic, 360-degree photos of local businesses and attractions that could be integrated into Google Maps.
“It also happens to do 4K [high-definition] video,” Kerns said of the camera. “We just didn’t have a good way to use that.”
A golden opportunity presented itself in mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic confined people to their homes. Kerns mounted the camera on a selfie stick “and started walking around, doing interviews.”
The 360-degree videos play on any computer, tablet or smartphone — no special equipment is required. They look just like any other online video, but can be manipulated with a mouse or touchscreen to reveal everything around the camera, regardless of the angle. Viewers can return to the video’s default display at any time with a single click or tap.
So far, Kerns has posted videos featuring Handley Library and the gardens at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, both in Winchester, the State Arboretum of Virginia near Boyce, and Belle Grove Plantation near Middletown.
The videos don’t attempt to replicate full-blown tours, but rather serve as teasers to entice people to visit the sites once social-distancing restrictions are limited.
“We don’t want to take away potential revenues once the places open back up,” Kerns said.
On Wednesday, Kerns was wrapping up production of his latest 360-degree video, which explores the family farm behind Richard’s Fruit Market near Middletown.
“We just did peaches and apples; now we’re going to go see some cows,” Kerns said.
The video is now available for viewing at visitwinchesterva.com.
