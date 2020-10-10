WINCHESTER — Efforts to connect job seekers with gainful employment continue throughout the region, and the Virginia Employment Commission will once again host regional virtual job fairs throughout the commonwealth this month.
The virtual job fair will be hosted for the Shenandoah Valley from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29.
The virtual events continue after a successful statewide job fair was held in late July. That event drew 5,400 job seekers and 204 employers, according to Ashley Moslak, who works with the VEC and Virginia Career Works to coordinate the job fairs.
The event will be hosted through Premier Virtual, which has upgraded its servers after the high attendance numbers for the last event, Moslak said.
To sign up, job seekers can visit https://premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/2029-helping-virginia-back-work-shenandoah-valley. Employers interested in attending should contact Moslak directly at ashley.moslak@vec.virginia.gov. Beginning Oct. 27, job seekers can view which employers are going to attend.
“As businesses start to reopen, the Virginia Employment Commission and Virginia Career Works are a valuable resource to both job seekers and employers,” Moslak said. “Our services are free, and we continue to seek out creative ways to meet the needs of our community during these challenging times.”
Some tips for job seekers include: browsing through available companies and job listings prior to the event; reviewing a training video provided by Premier Virtual; ensuring their resumes are posted as soon as possible; determining which companies they'd like to meet with and which positions they are interested in, preparing and practicing their introduction or “elevator pitch”; and dressing as if they were attending an in-person job interview.
The virtual events began with an online job fair hosted by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber in early Ma. Thirteen employers and more than 100 job seekers used Zoom to connect during COVID-19, Moslak said.
