WINCHESTER — This week is National Travel and Tourism Week, and the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau is recognizing it with several virtual experiences for people to enjoy.
Justin Kerns, executive director of the bureau, said this is the first year the community will celebrate the whole week, but he also noted the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has created for tourism.
“The tourism industry was one of the first to be hit by this crisis, but it will also be one of the first to rebound,” Kerns said in a news release. “The timing and messaging of National Travel and Tourism Week this year is perfect. People have a stifled desire to travel and really need to hear and see something positive. Our resilient Winchester-Frederick County community is still here, still as friendly and unique as ever, and more than ready to safely emerge from this situation when the time is right.
Each day this week there will be videos and virtual tours on social media celebrating the “Spirit of Travel.”
“We don’t want people to give up on their travel plans,” Kerns said in a phone interview. “We want people to postpone them until it is safe to come [here], but we don’t want people to forget how wonderful it is to travel and how wonderful it is to travel to Winchester.”
The bureau believes tourism will be a vital part of Virginia’s economic recovery from the coronavirus. In 2018, visitors to Virginia spent $26 billion, which supported 235,000 work opportunities and contributed $1.8 billion to state and local taxes.
For more information, visit the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s website at www.VisitWinchesterVA.com or Facebook.com/VisitWinchesterVA.
