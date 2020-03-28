Virus fitness

Winchester resident Henry “Hank” Thomas takes advantage of warm spring weather Thursday to get in his fitness walk at Handley High School where he passed behind a cherry tree in full bloom. Thomas said he was going to keep up with his fitness routine as he shelters in place due to the coronavirus. “I haven’t been any place else for a week” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.