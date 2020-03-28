WINCHESTER — Public meetings in predominantly empty rooms may become the new normal for the next few months.
Winchester’s City Council is expected to vote on an emergency measure Tuesday that would allow city boards, commissions and committees to meet without members of the public in attendance, assuming other arrangements are made that would allow citizens to watch the meetings and submit comments online.
The proposed ordinance would also permit meetings to be held without the physical presence of enough panel members for a quorum, as long as a required number of members can participate electronically via telephone or video conferencing.
“This proposed ordinance provides for increased flexibility for the city to ensure the continuity of government services during the state of emergency resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” City Attorney Melisa Michelsen wrote in documentation submitted this week to City Council. “The provisions of this proposed ordinance are in direct response to the current state of emergency, and will expire six months following the conclusion of the emergency.”
Interim City Manager Mary Beth Price declared a state of emergency in Winchester on March 17. Similar proclamations have been made by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and U.S. President Donald Trump.
If the emergency ordinance is adopted, all public meetings would still have to be advertised in advance, and arrangements would have to be made to allow people to participate in public hearings.
For Tuesday’s City Council meeting, anyone who wants to comment on a public hearing agenda item or address council on another matter is asked to submit statements in writing at opentownhall.com/portals/311/Issue_8423. As of Friday afternoon, only one person had responded.
If the emergency ordinance passes, future city meetings would have similar online portals for submissions from the public. The measure also suggests that comments could be phoned in by citizens.
The measure would also expand the city manager’s authority “to act reasonably in the public interest to alter schedules, extend deadlines, provide programming, pay bills, engage contractors, hire employees, take all necessary and reasonable steps to address the disaster, adjust processes and procedures in keeping with CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and Virginia Department of Health guidance, consistent with the declaration of local emergency, the governor’s state of emergency declaration and this ordinance, and take any other steps necessary to react to the emergency and operate the city government effectively in the name of the governing body.”
If approved, the ordinance would remain in effect for up to six months, at which time “(n)ormal governmental authority and procedures shall resume ...”
Also on Tuesday, City Council is scheduled to vote on a separate pandemic-related measure that would waive penalties and interest for businesses that are late filing or paying their meals taxes, transient occupancy taxes or admissions taxes through May 31.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be streamed live at winchesterva.civicweb.net starting at 6 p.m. An archived video of the session will be posted to the site afterwards.
