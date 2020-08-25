WINCHESTER — Virginia businesses have had about a month to implement new occupational safety and health guidelines to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Starting Thursday, workplaces not following those guidelines could be punished with fines and/or closure for repeat offenders.
The guidelines from the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI) and the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) were adopted as an “emergency temporary standard” by the state's Safety and Health Codes Board on July 15 to establish requirements for employers to control, prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace. They went into effect July 27 and are enforceable beginning Thursday.
“The focus is work safety,” Courtney Malveaux, a member of the Safety and Health Codes Board, said. “How do we keep running our businesses? How do we maintain our livelihoods in the middle of this pandemic?”
All businesses are mandated to conduct a hazard risk assessment for hazards and job tasks that may potentially expose employees to COVID-19 and to classify each job task according to the standard’s very high, high, medium, or lower exposure risk. For each job task, the business must determine if any engineering or administrative controls, safe work practices or personal protective equipment are needed to protect workers.
There must also be access to soap and hand sanitizer, a “flexible” sick leave policy and an established system for employees to self-assess themselves for COVID symptoms.
Additionally, there must be self-reporting policies implemented where employees or other individuals known or suspected to be infected with the virus cannot report to or remain at work or engage in work at a customer or client location until cleared for return to work as outlined in the guidelines. Workers known or suspected to have the virus may still engage in telework or other forms of work isolation.
Beyond that, there must be a system established to keep track of positive cases. This system is to follow all laws, including Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Plans are also to be put into place for returning to work. Plans must include policies for both symptomatic and asymptomatic workers.
Physical and social distancing is mandated while on the job and during paid breaks on the employer’s property. This includes utilizing announcements, signage, visuals and staggering or restricting access to certain areas.
It’s also vital and mandatory, the guidelines say, to strictly follow nondiscrimination policies to ensure a safe environment for all involves.
Employers are also required to provide training and/or training documents to their workers.
Various other mandates come with each classification of risk. Malveaux said most Virginia workplaces fall under the medium-risk category. For context, the low category is for workers who have very minimal contact with anyone else inside of a six-foot radius. The medium-risk category includes businesses such as meat processing facilities, agriculture facilities, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, manufacturing facilities and day cares. Higher risk businesses are mainly comprised of front-line workers such as medical personnel.
More information on each risk level can be found at https://www.virginiasbdc.org/emergencystandards/.
