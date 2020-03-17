WINCHESTER — While most local bars and restaurants are forging ahead with tonight's planned celebrations of St. Patrick's Day, the COVID-19 coronavirus is determined to be a party pooper.
"We're not anticipating as big a crowd this year," Marshal Middleton, manager of Piccadilly's Public House at 125 E. Piccadilly St. in Winchester, said on Monday.
In Middletown, Nana's Irish Pub stocked up with beer for what owner Philomena O'Brien said would ordinarily be its biggest day of the year. Because of COVID-19, though, all those bottles will have to stay in their cases for now.
O'Brien, a native of Ireland, said Nana's will only serve food today, and only to customers who order ahead for curbside carryout from the restaurant at 7843 Main St. On Monday, Nana's closed its dining room and bar indefinitely in accordance with the government's cautions about congregating in large numbers.
That means customers won't be able to enjoy a pint of stout with their corned beef and cabbage.
"You can't just give them a glass of beer and let them walk outside with it," O'Brien said.
Bottom line, O'Brien said, is that healthy employees and customers are far more valuable than any revenues that may be lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If somebody gets sick, what's that worth?" she asked.
Cork Street Tavern's taps will be flowing tonight, and manager Kara Riley said they'll still offer St. Patrick's beverages and dinner specials, but don't expect to be serenaded by bagpipes. Winchester Pipes and Drums canceled its planned appearance at the tavern.
Riley said there was a noticeable decline in Monday's lunch crowd at the longtime establishment at 8 W. Cork St. in Winchester.
"We're going to maintain normal hours as long as possible," Riley said, but noted that Cork Street Tavern management continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will act appropriately.
Middleton said the same is true at Piccadilly Public House.
"Our plan as of now is to try and conduct business as usual," he said.
Middleton added that his employees are following cleanliness protocols as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and flyers are posted around the business with suggestions for avoiding the virus.
At The Union Jack Pub and Restaurant on Winchester's Loudoun Street Mall, assistant manager Mary Graves said they'll be open for St. Patrick's Day from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. "based on business," meaning the establishment will close early if there aren't enough customers.
With the virus forcing closings, cancellations and postponements on a daily basis, it is advised to check your favorite establishment's website or Facebook page before heading out tonight to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
