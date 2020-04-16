WINCHESTER — The Frederick County government is requesting that anyone who enters its facilities wear a face covering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The county’s offices remain open by appointment only.
The county’s decision to have people wear face coverings is based on guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC knows from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms. To complement other social distancing guidelines, the CDC is advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and keep people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
“We appreciate everyone abiding by these current recommendations to help stop the spread of the virus as they conduct business with the county,” County Administrator Kris Tierney said in a news release.
For more information, county department phone numbers are available at fcva.us/departments. Online services can be found at fcva.us/services/all-online-services. Current hours, closings, cancellations are available at fcva.us/departments/covid-19-closings-and-cancellations.
