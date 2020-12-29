WINCHESTER — The homeless will soon have a place to go during the daytime to get out of the cold.
During the winter months, many of the community's homeless have found refuge each night through services provided by the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter. But each morning, WATTS guests must find a place to wait until the nighttime shelter opens again.
Handley Library was a popular place to go, but because of the coronavirus pandemic the library is limiting patrons to one-hour visits.
"Right now, our homeless have no place to go," said WATTS Executive Director Robyn Miller on Monday.
Now WATTS plans to open a “warming” center during the day. The homeless can stay dry and warm during the day and have a place to use the bathroom.
The warming center will be held at Market Street United Methodist Church on the corner of Cameron and Cork streets. Coffee and bottled water will be provided, but because WATTs will not have access to a kitchen no food will be provided.
This program is separate from the nighttime program, which is being held at First United Methodist Church on Braddock Street this year.
Daytime guests are welcome to come and go as they wish. Miller said the the church's Fellowship Hall can hold up to 35 people at a time.
The first day of the new center will be Thursday when the forecast calls for rain. Miller doesn't know when WATTS will be able to open the center on a full-time basis. She needs to hire staff first. Two people will need to be on duty every time the center is open.
The aim is to have the shelter open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. until noon on Sundays.
The warming center will close March 28, the same day the WATTS nighttime program will end for the season.
If you are interested in working at the new daytime center in a paid position, call Miller at 540-514-7218. WATTS can also use donations of coffee and water for its daytime guests. Financial donations are always welcome.
"Our expenses are increasing astronomically this year," Miller said.
