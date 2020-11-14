MIDDLETOWN — Wayside Inn owners George and Becky Reeves have often wondered about the future of their inn.
Since purchasing the Middletown property in 2013, they’ve contemplated selling it, wondered how to get more support to keep it going and have put seven years of hard work into it.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the travel industry across the United States in mid-March, the Reeves sat in a sun room at the inn and wondered what the future would hold for a place that they’ve loved for decades.
But as the pandemic began to force other business owners to shutter their doors, the Reeves managed to find some extra enthusiasm.
“It sort of made us rejuvenated. It’s not the kind of thing that helped us monetarily, but just seeing the people drive up and want our food and to be able to say ‘hi’ to somebody during all of that really just makes you appreciate it all,” Becky said. “Knowing that the inn has been here through a few wars and hard times, we just kept thinking, ‘It’s going to make it. We just need to hang in there with it.’ It’s been through a lot of interesting times, and this is just the latest one.”
The Wayside Inn originally opened in 1797 as Wilkenson’s Tavern as a stagecoach stop — “a relay station where fresh horses were readied and bounce-weary passengers could rest and refresh themselves,” according to the Inn’s website.
“During the Civil War, soldiers from both the North and South frequented the Inn in search of refuge and friendship. Serving both sides in this devastating conflict, the Inn offered comfort to all and was spared the ravages of the war, even through Stonewall Jackson’s famous Valley Campaign swept past only a few miles away,” the website says.
In the 1960s, the Wayside Inn fell into the hands of banker and real estate developer Leo Bernstein, who revitalized the property and helped move it the forefront of historic fixtures in the region.
“This was the major place to be,” George said. “The inn is very unique, not only to the Shenandoah Valley. I think you’d have to go a long ways to find something that represents basic people that make the world go round.”
The Reeves, who were close friends with Bernstein, acquired the Wayside Inn at an auction in 2013 for $806,250. They quickly invested about $2,000 in repairs into the building, which features 22 bedrooms, several dining halls and reading rooms, a large kitchen, outdoor seating, a tavern and more.
Since 2013, the couple has oftentimes felt overwhelmed, they said, but their love for the inn and its history, along with those who continue to frequent the establishment, have kept them going.
In early March of this year, they were still hoping to find more volunteer as well as local, state and federal help.
“We’re not politically connected, we’re not country club connected — we’re just two old country people, like the ones who came along and founded this place,” George said in March. “Our vision has always been to see the inn preserved and saved rather than turned into a Taco Bell or whatever else someone might want to do. If you haven’t been here, you don’t really know and it’s just an inn. But it’s something that houses a building that was here in 1740. It should be, in our view, part of the national parks.”
Now, working through a pandemic, the couple continues to hold out hope. They’ve been able to use COVID relief aid to keep things going and to refurbish some areas of the inn.
Though business is down “significantly,” Becky said the Wayside Inn remains open Friday through Sunday for restaurant service. Lunch and dinner is served on Fridays, breakfast, lunch and dinner on Saturdays and breakfast only from 8 a.m. to noon Sundays.
They’re working to accommodate groups and other gatherings, and folks can call for a reservation on other days of the week, Becky said. A reservation must be made.
“We aren’t dealing with the capacity that we were before, obviously. Our bar is not open, but people can still have drinks at tables. So, we’re still serving beer, wine and spirits, but there’s no sitting around the bar and enjoying the camaraderie there,” she said. “Before, anyone could just drop in and see what’s going on, but now we have to have a closer count and pay attention to how many people we’ve got coming.
“We do have events almost every day of the week by reservation,” she continued. “We have groups come in, like scrapbookers or family reunions. Even if someone wants to come in with four people and can make a reservation ahead of time, we can accommodate that even on days that we’re supposed to be closed.”
The inn staff also plans to do a curbside Thanksgiving meal, offering individual meals or full Thanksgiving meals “with all the trimmings.”
As the couple continues to walk the inn’s historic halls, serve both loyal customers and new guests and provide services for the community, they said they’ll do it with a smile.
“We’re hanging in there. We really appreciate the support the community has given us and our customers who still come back over the years,” Becky said. “That means the world to us.”
