WINCHESTER — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses are making lots of decisions, including when their employees should return to the workplace.
During a recent webinar provided by the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center and Virginia Community Capital, two officials with GenEdge — a statewide business consulting organization — talked with businesses leaders about the three Ps of a pandemic workplace: physical environment, people and policies.
GenEdge, which bills itself as a public resource to “help manufacturing and industry innovate, compete and grow,” is part of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership, which serves small and medium-sized manufacturers nationwide.
Denise Tarka led the GenEdge portion of the webinar, telling employers that the workplace continues to be fluid and procedures that have been put in place need to be examined as COVID-19 issues continue.
She started with the changes to the physical environment of the workplace.
“We know this is the area where our employees will see most of the change,” Tarka said “There’s no longer the congregation around the water cooler or the coffee pot; there’s no longer break rooms that are packed full at lunch time; no longer can we have processes that put employees in contact with each other without the appropriate protective equipment in place.”
Tarka said companies must examine their buildings and look at what needs to be changed. She pointed to examples such as adding sneeze guards, marking spaces on floors for social distancing, directing traffic, and determining how many workers can be in any given space at one time.
“All of the physical environment becomes a space where you have to stop and see, ‘Does this allow us to comply with social distancing?’” she asked. “That could mean moving desks or realigning a manufacturing environment or any type of change that would allow employs to operate in a safe and effective manner.”
She said employers should look at how work is completed throughout their business, noting that there needs to be an understanding that COVID-19-related changes could positively or negatively impact the bottom line. More cleaning and sanitizing of workspaces, for instance, could add time to workday procedures.
When it comes to workers, Tarka said employers need to be more aware of the mental and physical well-being of their workforce.
“If you look at some of the research polls, a large population of our employees are not interested in returning to work — not because they don’t want to work or earn a paycheck, but because they’re simply afraid because there are so many unknowns with this virus,” she said. In some circumstances, certain employees could be allowed to work from home to continue working from home, she noted.
Businesses that need their employees to be in the workplace should put guidelines in place to ensure proper protective equipment is available, such as masks. The implementation of regular body temperature checks is another possible consideration.
Tarka added that employers may notice behavior changes in employees who have been at home under the coronavirus quarantine. Some may have lost loved ones, or they may be experiencing financial hardships.
She said communication during the return to work is paramount, including posting notices about COVID-related workplace changes to “let the employees know there’s “leadership that’s got this under their belt.”
She advised that all employees should be considered new employees in terms of returning to a workplace that could likely not be the same as it was before COVID-19.
Jeanne Grubbs, human resources manager with GenEdge, said the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has updated its pandemic guideline, which was established in 2009 with the spread of H1N1, to help navigate these issues.
“Communication is always going to be the number one key. If you’re clear, concise and transparent, (the employees) tend to follow,” Grubbs said. “You’ve got to realize this is a shifting environment. What holds true today may not hold true (the next day). So much keeps changing with this — it’s ever-fluid, and our communications need to be fluid.”
Tarka recommended companies examine their compensation and benefits policies, possibly implementing hazard pay or incentives like attendance bonuses, to boost workplace productivity and entice workers to return.
Grubbs said employee leave should be taken more seriously and that employers should document everything to the best of their ability because the IRS puts the responsibility on the employer for documentation when it comes to receiving tax credits.
As workers continue to return to their jobs or take new jobs, Tarka said employers should boost efforts to promote safe workplace environments. “While we want to get our workplace back up and running and get it back to where it was before, we still need to be compassionate with our employees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.