Jennifer and Major Clark modeled their elopement services business after their own marriage experience.
The Charles Town, West Virgini,a couple eloped in 2013, when they drove to Niagara Falls, New York, to get married. Two years later, they started the company Elopers, which provides elopement and wedding services to couples in their state as well as Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C.
Jennifer said there were courthouse wedding options and big venue options, but not many options for couples that wanted to spend less than $5,000 on a small gathering.
“We wanted to give couples some of the traditions they want on their wedding day, which they might not get at a courthouse,” she said.
Major does most of the officiating, while Jennifer, who has a background in marriage and family therapy and psychology, offers pre-marital courses.
The business was going great until last month, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down everything in peak wedding season. Even the courts are closed throughout most areas, making it impossible for couples to even get a marriage license.
“Our business is putting people together, and this pandemic has asked us not to bring people together,” Jennifer said.
“A lot of them have been able to reschedule,” she then added, “so that’s great.”
The husband/wife duo said they’re rescheduling some services for the summer and fall, but there’s still so much uncertainty over what regulations will be in place.
“We really want to be safe and make sure our couples are being safe,” Jennifer said. “The unknown is the scariest thing for a lot of our couples. It’s hurting that the top of our wedding season is being canceled.”
A ceremony on March 11 was their last job before the pandemic hit, and two days later, the couple had to lay-off three part-time employees. Major stopped officiating, though Jennifer still does pre-marital courses online.
Major explained that this is the first year they did more ceremonies in the winter than they did in the spring.
“We’re doing the best we can to hang tight and hold on and look out for our couples,” he said.
They’ve also offered refunds to couples that covered anything outside of their initial security deposit.
“This is my full time job; this is it for us,” Jennifer said. “We’ve had some great couples stick with us that are being very patient.”
For some couples hoping to be married very quickly, postponement broke their hearts. Jennifer said one of their couples was hoping to plan something quickly because a loved one was sick.
While waiting for the world to return to normal, however, the loved one died as a result of COVID-19.
“We’ve heard heartbreaking stories like that, where all the refunds in the world won’t bring that person back,” Jennifer said. “It’s their wedding day, and some of them have been looking forward to this day all their lives.”
Even the Clarks themselves miss being able to do the work that’s been so fulfilling in their lives. Major said he became a wedding officiator as a way to honor his mother, who died when he was 12.
“It hurts me to my heart every time someone has to reschedule, because I look forward to it,” Major said. “I definitely miss it. It is my joy and I love doing it.”
