When you think back to planning your wedding day, you probably didn't consider that a pandemic could wreck your big day.
Unfortunately, for many couples that’s happening. Not only is it a heartbreaking situation for the bride and groom-to-be, local wedding venues and vendors are also dealing with the stress caused by COVID-19 since it hurts their livelihood.
Celeste Borel, who owns L’Auberge Provencale in White Post with her husband, Alain Borel, said that COVID-19 is having a dramatic effect on her wedding business. Three of the April weddings scheduled at the inn have canceled and two have been postponed. Six more couples with April weddings are in talks with her about what they should do. The calls started coming in two weeks ago from brides.
One of her largest spring weddings, booked for April 4, decided to postpone the celebration to October. The wedding was so large that it would have taken over the entire inn, filling all its rooms with guests.
“It was a wonderful affair we had worked on for half a year and a lot of their guests were coming from California, the UK, all over, Georgia, Florida, and because of restrictions on travel and ages, they are not attending, so all of a sudden it started to dwindle in numbers,” Borel said.
“They came to me last week, and I said there’s nothing that I can tell you at this point. This is the first time I’ve been through something like this. I have a facility fee -- we’ve spent a lot of time -- but I don’t want to seem like I’m being heartless, so I suggested why don’t we take space for a day and think about it and reconnect.”
Like many businesses are doing during this time, it took brainstorming and creativity to handle the situation. The next time they talked, Borel and her staff at L’Auberge Provencale had come up with three alternatives to offer the couple: cancel the wedding altogether; keep the date and scale down to a more intimate ceremony and reception; or reschedule.
The couple decided to blend options two and three.
“They almost had me in tears, they’re so nice. They said, 'You know what, here’s what we’re going to do.' They are both in the service and for various reasons they wanted to get married now. They have five rooms booked and will bring 10 people with them, and they will have a really nice dinner with those 10 people (in April), and still have the big celebration in October. I’m so grateful to them,” Borel said.
At Historic Rosemont Manor and Historic Rosemont Springs in Berryville, owner William “Biff” Genda said on Wednesday they have rescheduled seven weddings. None so far have canceled.
“The hardest thing for the couples is finding a date we still have open later in the year that works for them and all their other vendors,” he said.
Genda said most couples with booked weddings are holding tight.
“We are recommending (to couples) to wait until 30 days out to see how everything evolves," he said. "Some couples are fine with that. Some want to reschedule now.”
Wedding professionals who provide services such as photography, music and floral arrangements are also experiencing a hit to their business.
Hampton Thomas, owner of Special Occasions Entertainment in Clarke County, shared that he’s had a postponement and a cancellation so far.
“I had a wedding this weekend that canceled because the couple are military and have a travel ban. Because of extraordinary legal issues, I had to refund all their money,” he said. A wedding booked for May has now been postponed until next year.
Photographer Julie Napear, owner of Julie Napear Photography in Winchester, is also seeing postponements for her services.
“Weddings, as you can imagine, have been completely decimated by the CDC recommendations of 10 or less people in one place. I had three scheduled for April -- two have been postponed to October and one is still going forward as of today. Thankfully, the two postponing clients were willing to work with my schedule and are basing their new dates around my (and their venue's) availability,” she said. Two of her scheduled May weddings have also been postponed.
Since Napear has Type 1 Diabetes, she falls into the high-risk category for COVID-19. Because of this, she is canceling her photography services for the remaining wedding in April.
“For the wedding that's still on, I'm returning their deposit as I'm not willing to be around large groups of people myself right now,” she said.
Napear just last year started a second business, Elope NoVa, which provides all-in-one packages for people who want to elope or have very small weddings of 10 people or less. She said she recently picked up a wedding through Elope NoVa due to the cornavirus. The couple had originally planned a destination wedding, but they had canceled those plans and instead decided to get married in Virginia.
“I imagine I may book a few more in the same situation,” Napear said.
At L’Auberge Provencale, Borel and her team are brainstorming creative solutions for couples during this challenging time. Since some couples may feel strongly about their chosen wedding date, Borel recommends that couples who may have postponed their big day consider having an intimate ceremony on their original wedding date and celebrate with a big reception at a later date.
“You already have the dress, the rings, the wedding license, do that and it can be very romantic, 'back in the day' kind of stuff," she said. "Have a party later."
Like Genda said, couples will undoubtedly have hurdles to cross when trying to reschedule their weddings. Many venues are booked a year or more in advance, as are wedding photographers, florists, bakers, DJs and bands, and other services vital to a wedding. To be able to get them all on the same day, within a year’s time, is a tall order.
Borel suggests that couples adopt a flexible mindset.
“The wedding that rebooked for October, they had wanted the Friday and Saturday of Columbus Day weekend, but I didn’t have availability. So we decided to do the wedding on that Sunday and Monday,” she said.
“If you can do it during the week, if people know far enough out, your guests will take a few days off work. It won’t make any difference if it’s a Saturday or not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.