WINCHESTER — Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, has heard lots of positive things about the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Shenandoah University, so she went to see it in action on Tuesday morning.
“I wanted to see it for myself and it’s every bit as impressive as I expected it to be,” she said after touring the clinic, which opened last month in the university’s James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center in partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District. “This is an amazing model.”
Wexton told The Star she would like to see the model replicated across Virginia and the U.S.
“This is great, this makes me very happy to see,” she said.
About 2,400 people were scheduled to receive their second dose of vaccine at the clinic on Tuesday. Sign ups for appointments have been online and by phone.
Wexton lauded that, but said more needs to be done to provide additional access to vaccine registration, such as outreach through religious and community groups.
“We can always do better,” she said. “Some of what we’re going to need to do is to go into the communities.”
Wexton asked those leading the tour if transportation is available for those who can’t get to the clinic on their own. It currently isn’t, she was told.
“One of the challenges is that not everybody is going to have transportation to come here,” she said. “We need to adapt and come up with ways that we can go into the communities. Some localities are doing mobile vaccinations.”
She encouraged mobile vaccination clinics to be considered locally.
About 12.3% of Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the two-dose regimen of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines as of Tuesday, according to the state health department. In the Lord Fairfax Health District, which encompasses the Northern Shenandoah Valley, 49,739 vaccine doses have been administered and 15,544 people are fully vaccinated.
Supplying more vaccine is key to improving access, Wexton said, adding that President Joe Biden’s administration has made developing a national COVID-19 vaccination plan a top priority.
Last week, Biden announced he had finalized deals to buy 200 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer and Moderna by the end of July. He said that’s enough to vaccinate all Americans.
Wexton is hopeful that if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine receives FDA approval shortly, the gap in supplying vaccines will begin to close, especially since recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only need one shot. If authorization is granted, Johnson & Johnson expects to supply 100 million doses to the U.S. within the first half of the year.
Wexton said she’s aware many localities have the ability to administer more vaccinations, if they just had the supply.
“Generally, I feel that localities know best what works in their local region or in their health district,” Wexton said. “Then what we can do at the federal government is give them resources and get out of the way.”
During her tour, Wexton stopped to chat with and thank Megan Frank, a pharmacy technician supervisor at Winchester Medical Center, which is part of Valley Health.
Frank’s job at the SU vaccine site is to draw up the doses so vaccinators can quickly administer shots. She told Wexton that it takes about 30 minutes to thaw the Pfizer vaccine, which was being administered on Tuesday, and that it must be used within six hours from thawing at room temperature.
“It’s very purposeful,” Frank said about her work at the vaccination clinic.
