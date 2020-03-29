WINCHESTER — Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, introduced the Retirement Protection Act this week to safeguard Americans’ retirement savings in the midst of the financial crisis brought on by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The legislation, H.R. 6377, would suspend for the current year the required minimum distribution (RMD) for defined contribution retirement plans, including 401(k)s, thrift savings plans (TSPs), and Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs). Right now, individuals with these plans are required to begin withdrawing a percentage of their tax-deferred retirement plan when they turn 72 or face a penalty of 50% of the amount that should have been distributed.
“Americans’ hard-earned retirement savings plans are being devastated by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wexton said in a news release. “For households whose account balances have lost value due to the pandemic, withdrawing funds now when the stock market is down forces them to take significant losses on their investments. By temporarily suspending the RMD, families will be allowed to leave money in tax-deferred accounts without incurring a tax penalty, providing time for the markets to recover.”
Wexton feels optimistic that the legislation will make its way into law.
"I'm currently working to ensure that my legislation is included in any stimulus package that makes its way to the president's desk,” Wexton said in a statement to The Star. “No one whose retirement savings has lost value due to the pandemic should be forced to withdraw funds and take losses on their investments while the market is down.”
If passed, the legislation would become effective immediately and remain in effect until the end of 2020.
"This is just a small piece of our overall relief program, but it's a common-sense, bipartisan step my colleagues can take to protect the retirement savings of all Americans,” Wexton said in her statement. “I'm working hard to get help to my constituents as fast as possible and in every way possible."
The full text of the bill can be found at wexton.house.gov/uploadedfiles/wexton_-_retirement_protection_act.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.