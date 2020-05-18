WINCHESTER — Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, has introduced legislation that would direct a scientific study of the spread of COVID-19-related disinformation and misinformation on the internet.
Her proposal was included as one of the provisions of the Heroes Act — a $3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that passed the House on Friday. The Heroes Act allocates $1 million for the National Science Foundation (NSF) to partner with the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine (National Academies) to conduct a study on the spread of COVID-19 disinformation and misinformation online and on social media.
The study will address the sources of disinformation, potential financial incentives of spreading that disinformation, the role of social media in disseminating and promoting false information, and possible strategies to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19 disinformation.
“False information, whether it’s spread willfully by bad actors or unknowingly by well-meaning friends and family, can have devastating consequences,” Wexton said in a news release. “In the midst of a crisis like COVID-19, disinformation and misinformation become even more deadly. We are tasking the brightest scientific minds to study the very real threat this growing trend poses to public health. Independent, objective scientific analysis will better inform policymakers so that we can tackle this challenge in a bipartisan way.”
Wexton notes in the release that the internet and social media have made it easier to spread fake medical information, such as unproven treatments for COVID-19. Some groups have taken advantage of misinformation to promote distrust and false narratives about the efforts to develop a safe vaccine. She says false narratives about the origins of the virus have also been spread online.
As a member of the Science, Space, and Technology Committee, Wexton has prioritized legislative efforts to protect Americans from disinformation online. Last month, Wexton launched the Congressional Task Force on Digital Citizenship to better equip Americans with tools and resources to use technology and engage online responsibly — including identifying disinformation and misinformation. She also hosted a public virtual roundtable on digital citizenship during COVID-19, discussing ways to stay safe and healthy online as more Americans spend more time at home and on their devices.
The text of the provision in the Heroes Act to authorize the study can be found at wexton.house.gov/uploadedfiles/heroes_act_covid19_disinformation_study.pdf.
The Heroes Act passed the House on Friday with a 207-199 with 14 Democrats joining Republicans in opposition. The Heroes Act is not expected to pass in the Republican-controlled Senate.
(9) comments
Most of the disinformation about Covid-19 is coming from the media, the Democrats and the so-called experts who have been wrong on almost everything. For example, we were told the only reason to shutdown was to flatten the curve to not overwhelm the hospitals. The media, the Democrats and the so-called experts then morphed the reason into to stop the spread. Zero evidence that that worked. Masks. We were told by Dr. Fauci and the Surgeon General back in March that masks had little value. The media, the Democrats and the so-called experts then morphed masks as essential to stop the spread. Zero evidence that masks have stopped anything.
One has to wonder why the media and the DNC (but I repeat myself) is so invested in keeping blame away from China...
One has to wonder why, instead of continuing to blame China, and rightly so, we can't seem to formulate a plan to reopen and remain as healthy as possible. We can't have a plan, so continue to blame....seems reasonable to you I guess
I am sure you are aware that we know practically nothing about this new virus; solutions are evolving, we are learning every day. We don't want the curve to "unflatten" so let's have a solid plan to reopen....that's the point. In Australia, NZ, South Korea, "flatten the curve" worked, so there is merit to the theory that Dr Fauci and scientists promote and have had to evolve into promoting, and which "so called experts" listen to, not "zero evidence" One problem is here that people (some of whom built bunkers that had "everything they need" to live underground for 20 years decided they wanted to have a haircut or nails done and done NOW. It's about having a plan, what is ours?
All the presiden's loyal "keyboard warriors" are out and about on this fine Monday morning!
"...false narratives about the origins of the virus have also been spread online." Would one example be the "false" suggestion that the Corona virus originated in China? Funny that Ms. Wexton, a Bloomberg and Pelosi puppet is so concerned about the posting of misinformation.
Only pro-China, DNC approved "truths" allowed, dontchaknow! Get ready for "thin the herd by Nov. 3rd" comments from the party of compassion, caring, and coexistence...
I would like to get in on this. My ability to censor is outstanding. I promise to be fair. What could possibly go wrong?
As long as you are pro-China & anti-Trump (regardless if he is governing too much... but also too little), willing to never admit you are wrong about ANYTHING, and you know that the commoners would be sooo much happier without all that messy freedom and liberty bs, well, you've just found yourself a nice, cozy spot in the DNC Ivory Tower! lol.
