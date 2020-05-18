WINCHESTER — Emergency Department nurse Jennifer Grace has been working in the High Intensity Respiratory Unit (HIRU), where patients with confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus are treated at Winchester Medical Center.
Because no visitors are allowed inside the hospital right now because of the virus, nurses like Grace are among the hospital staffers who interact with coronavirus patients. With no loved ones present, Grace said she frequently calls family members with updates while providing patients with emotional support. She said the absence of loved ones at a patient’s bedside is hard to witness as a nurse.
“That’s the really hard part about being a nurse with coronavirus patients,” Grace said. “You spend a lot more time on the phone updating family members and trying to go in the rooms and really be emotionally supportive with these people who don’t have visitors that would normally be there as their emotional support.”
Grace has been a nurse for 17 years — nine at WMC — and while she studied pandemics in school, she didn’t expect to work during one.
“I don’t think any of us were prepared to have this happen necessarily in our lifetime,” Grace said.
Grace has been working in the HIRU since WMC’s first COVID-19 patient arrived. The unit opened in March. Because she’s been there from the beginning, Grace said working in the midst of a pandemic has become part of her daily routine.
Chris Whatley, a WMC nurse caring for coronavirus patients, said he doesn’t see himself as a hero.
“It’s just a part of my job,” said Whatley, who has been a nurse at WMC for seven years. “Someone needed to do it. I guess some other people were kind of scared. But I also feel like if it was my family member, I’d want them to get the best care. I don’t feel like I need continuous pats on the back. I just feel like this was my calling.”
Staff working with coronavirus patients at WMC either wear an N95 mask with a face shield or a Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR). The PAPR is a hood that covers the entire face, and it requires a battery pack that blows air.
Bethann Mendez, director of critical care at WMC, says there has been a slow, steady increase of COVID-19 patients at WMC. “It was very overwhelming in the beginning to put all the practices and resources in the right place and make all the plans and create resources for the health care professionals to use with a new diagnosis,” she said.
Now, hospital employees are focusing on maintaining those practices and preparing for anything new that could come their way.
Nicole Silver, who works with COVID-19 patients at WMC as a respiratory therapist, said she felt a bit of fear when the pandemic hit the area.
“At first it was a little scary, because we didn’t know what we were expecting and things were changing so rapidly that we really couldn’t keep up,” Silver said. “But now things have steadied.”
Nurse Jenna Eaton, who has been working with COVID-19 patients at WMC, said adapting to the pandemic was initially overwhelming, but added that it’s important to “just get the job done.”
“I just know I wanted to help people, but I never expected to have a pandemic during my first year of nursing,” Eaton said.
Mendez said she believes social distancing has been effective in slowing the spread of coronavirus in the community.
I applaud the work of the WMC medical staff but something is terribly wrong in our area with medical care. Check out the online surveys of medical services including WMC they would all get a very low score. With the exception of a few good, caring Doctors most are unprofessional and substandard. Many folks in our area travel to NOVA or Maryland for better care. Check surveys online to include google and they are less than three stars. I have been at WMC several times for tests and most of the administrative staff are very unhappy folks with nothing good to say about WMC. The nursing staff is very frustrated with lack of resources and people. I have friends that worked in executive positions in large hospitals and they are only interested in profits not their people or patients. That is how they get their lavish getaways and large bonuses. I do not see that attitude changing until more regulations are put in place to rein them in.
Finally, after 2 months of shutdown, WMC is telling us about Covid-19 patients. Why now? Why did they refuse to tell us that weeks ago? We do they get to pay no taxes and yet get to make millions of dollars of profit and then not tell the community vital information about Covid-19? To me, perks demand a higher responsibility and accountability.
If this statement is true, why am I just hearing this now! Doesn't the Washington Star have reporters and journalists to research and report the truth. Who owns WMC really and who benefits from not paying taxes. Are the taxpayers not only footing the medical bills but also their tax bills as well? I know I would like some answers and I think it is time for the Winchester Star to look into this and report the truth.
