WINCHESTER — It’s been nearly a week since restrictions have been placed on how we live our life — where we go, what we do, and how many people we can be around.
Undoubtedly, that leaves lots of us all across the U.S. spending more time at home — much more time at home.
Some of our collective favorite pastimes include watching television and reading books. Here are some recommendations from local folks in the know: Matt Swain, public relations manager and technology coordinator at Handley Regional Library, and Christine Patrick, owner of of the Winchester Book Gallery.
Books
The Winchester Book Gallery on the Loudoun Street Mall is still open for shoppers, but with shortened hours. Like many local businesses, they are offering creative solutions for patrons who may prefer to not shop inside the story. Patrick said they are offering delivery within a 5-mile radius with a $2 delivery fee, and will ship purchases using USPS or UPS for those living outside the 5-mile radius of their downtown store. They are also offering curbside pick up — just order your book online, and stop at their back door on Indian Alley and give them a call to let them know you are there and they’ll bring your purchase out to you.
Here are three new releases that Patrick recommends. (book descriptions provided by Winchester Book Gallery)
Books: Writers & Lovers by Lily King
Blindsided by her mother’s sudden death, and wrecked by a recent love affair, Casey Peabody has arrived in Massachusetts in the summer of 1997 without a plan. Her mail consists of wedding invitations and final notices from debt collectors. A former child golf prodigy, she now waits tables in Harvard Square and rents a tiny, moldy room at the side of a garage where she works on the novel she’s been writing for six years. At thirty-one, Casey is still clutching onto something nearly all her old friends have let go of: the determination to live a creative life. When she falls for two very different men at the same time, her world fractures even more. Casey’s fight to fulfill her creative ambitions and balance the conflicting demands of art and life is challenged in ways that push her to the brink.
The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson
On Winston Churchill’s first day as prime minister, Adolf Hitler invaded Holland and Belgium. Poland and Czechoslovakia had already fallen, and the Dunkirk evacuation was just two weeks away. For the next twelve months, Hitler would wage a relentless bombing campaign, killing 45,000 Britons. It was up to Churchill to hold his country together and persuade President Franklin Roosevelt that Britain was a worthy ally--and willing to fight to the end.
In The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson shows, in cinematic detail, how Churchill taught the British people “the art of being fearless.” It is a story of political brinkmanship, but it’s also an intimate domestic drama, set against the backdrop of Churchill’s prime-ministerial country home, Chequers; his wartime retreat, Ditchley, where he and his entourage go when the moon is brightest and the bombing threat is highest; and of course 10 Downing Street in London. Drawing on diaries, original archival documents, and once-secret intelligence reports--some released only recently--Larson provides a new lens on London’s darkest year through the day-to-day experience of Churchill and his family: his wife, Clementine; their youngest daughter, Mary, who chafes against her parents’ wartime protectiveness; their son, Randolph, and his beautiful, unhappy wife, Pamela; Pamela’s illicit lover, a dashing American emissary; and the advisers in Churchill’s “Secret Circle,” to whom he turns in the hardest moments.
The Mirror and The Light by Hilary Mantel
With The Mirror & The Light, Hilary Mantel brings to a triumphant close the trilogy she began with her peerless, Booker Prize-winning novels, Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies. She traces the final years of Thomas Cromwell, the boy from nowhere who climbs to the heights of power, offering a defining portrait of predator and prey, of a ferocious contest between present and past, between royal will and a common man’s vision: of a modern nation making itself through conflict, passion and courage.
The story begins in May 1536: Anne Boleyn is dead, decapitated in the space of a heartbeat by a hired French executioner. As her remains are bundled into oblivion, Cromwell breakfasts with the victors. The blacksmith’s son from Putney emerges from the spring’s bloodbath to continue his climb to power and wealth, while his formidable master, Henry VIII, settles to short-lived happiness with his third queen, Jane Seymour.
Cromwell, a man with only his wits to rely on, has no great family to back him, no private army. Despite rebellion at home, traitors plotting abroad and the threat of invasion testing Henry’s regime to the breaking point, Cromwell’s robust imagination sees a new country in the mirror of the future. All of England lies at his feet, ripe for innovation and religious reform. But as fortune’s wheel turns, Cromwell’s enemies are gathering in the shadows. The inevitable question remains: how long can anyone survive under Henry’s cruel and capricious gaze?
Eagerly awaited and eight years in the making, The Mirror & the Light completes Cromwell’s journey from self-made man to one of the most feared, influential figures of his time. Portrayed by Mantel with pathos and terrific energy, Cromwell is as complex as he is unforgettable: a politician and a fixer, a husband and a father, a man who both defied and defined his age.
Movies to stream
Launched just in time, Hoopla Digital is a new service provided by Handley Regional Library System. All you need is your library card, and you can access 300,000 movies, tv shows, eBooks, audio books, comics, and music. There are no wait times and patrons can borrow up to three items per month. Content can be streamed from a computer, television, mobile device, or platform by downloading the Hoopla Digital app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast, or Roku.
“You can browse online, favorite an item to borrow later, see recommendations, and a lot more. There’s even a mode for kids based on content rating,” said Swain. Here are his recommendations.
"10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up" (NR, Adults)
“This is Hoopla’s movie of the month – and they are great at making recommendations that won’t disappoint,” he said.
Swain described the movie about a self-sufficient single mom who meets a magnetic bachelor and they create the ultimate un-bucket list: ten things to do together before they break up based on relationship clichés, goals, and failures. Life happens, and these cynics embark on the most challenging journey of all – trying to make a family work and waiting on the other to grow-up and accept responsibility.
“This movie delivers hope, love, a surprise, and hard decisions based on a lifestyle you are having trouble leaving. Christina Ricci fans will love it and she’ll surely gain new followers from this one,” he said.
"The Last Word" (Rated R)
Swain said this movie is about Harriet, a retired businesswoman, who wants to control everything, especially her legacy, and never accepts “no.”
“She enlists – or really, demands -- the help of a young journalist she secretly respects to write her obituary – because why shouldn’t a control freak control what people read about them once they’ve passed?” said Swain.
“(Amanda) Seyfried’s character searches for the truth and creates a recipe of success everyone should experience to make a great life story for an obituary. What follows is life-change, friendship, and a focused future for an inspiring writer. I felt like I could conquer the world after this one.”
"Pants on Fire" (NR, Family, Comedy, Kids)Disney XD Movie
Swain said that families will love this movie with Disney stars Bradley Steven Perry and Tyrel Jackson Williams.
Swain said that the main character, Jack is a great student, the perfect best friend, a mentor to others.
“He’s fought off a gang of lumberjacks. Oh, and he was almost abducted by aliens! Problem is, he’s a liar – until it all comes true! You’ll love the comedy and positive life lessons Jack learns as tries to figure out who or what is behind all of his lies that come back to haunt him. Honesty really is the best policy,” he said.
