WINCHESTER — City Council held a special session Tuesday night so it could be briefed on the steps Winchester is taking to protect itself from the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Hours after interim City Manager Mary Beth Price declared a state of emergency in Winchester, Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Kensinger told council about the importance of hygiene and social distancing, and said the city's Emergency Operations Command center is ready should it be needed.
Valley Health President and CEO Mark Merrill told the panel the biggest frustration for the Winchester-based health care system is a lack of testing kits for COVID-19. As of last week, he said, the Virginia Department of Health had just 500 kits for the entire state, and no one knows when more kits will be available.
Valley Health has established a COVID-19 testing location at its Urgent Care clinic in the Rutherford Crossing shopping center, north of Winchester. Patients need a referral to go there. If the need for more testing sites arises, Merrill said Valley Health can set up medical tents in open areas such as the Handley High School parking lot.
Merrill stressed the importance of calling ahead for testing if a person thinks he or she was exposed to COVID-19. Should a person visit a private practitioner and then test positive for the virus, that doctor's office would be forced to close.
Effective today, Valley Health is prohibiting general visitation with patients in its facilities, including Winchester Medical Center. Merrill said compassion-based exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.
As of Tuesday evening, Merrill and Kensinger said, no one had tested positive for the virus in the Lord Fairfax Health District, which encompasses the northern Shenandoah Valley.
Area residents who believe they need to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus should contact their primary care physician first. If they do not have one, they may call Valley Health's Urgent Care in the Rutherford Crossing shopping center at 540-536-5950. Additional information about the virus is available at valleyhealthlink.com and winchesterva.gov.
