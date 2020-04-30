WINCHESTER — City Council is two weeks away from voting on one of the most difficult budgets in Winchester’s history.
A first reading of the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget was held Tuesday night, setting the stage for a public hearing and final vote on May 12.
The $90,672,000 spending plan was drafted by interim City Manager Mary Beth Price, who said it represents a 3.4% reduction from the current fiscal year’s budget of $93,882,000.
The budget process began late last year — months before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — and the FY21 proposal was first introduced to council on March 10 with options that could have led to increases in Winchester’s real estate and meals taxes.
Two weeks later, as the pandemic started causing temporary business closures and employee furloughs throughout the city, Price eliminated the options that required tax increases. That means the city’s meals tax will remain at 6 cents per dollar, and the real estate tax rate will hold at 93 cents per each $100 of a property’s assessed value, in the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Price also cut as many expenditures as possible, reducing the proposed budget amount to $3,210,000 less than the current budget. To achieve the savings, she instituted a hiring freeze, postponed sidewalk repairs and other infrastructure improvements, and made across-the-board cuts to departmental funding requests.
“It is unfortunate that we’ve had to delay critical projects,” Councilor Corey Sullivan said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made the budget reductions necessary. With companies closed and residents out of work, Winchester expects to collect at least $3.2 million less in originally anticipated tax revenues between July 1 and June 30, 2021.
The budget cuts could have been more severe were it not for the sizable nest egg Winchester has built up in its fund balance. By the end of the current fiscal year, Price has said she expects the city will have $23,486,000 in its savings account. Some of that money will be used for expenditures in the new fiscal year, leaving the city with a projected $18,729,300 in its fund balance by the end of FY21.
Councilor Les Veach wanted to cut the budget even further, suggesting the real estate tax rate be lowered to 90 cents in order to ease the financial burden on Winchester’s property owners. He was the only member of council who voted against keeping the current 93-cent rate.
Price’s proposed FY21 budget is expected to be adopted at council’s next meeting, but that doesn’t mean the spending plan will be finalized. It will be months before Winchester learns how much local and state revenue it will lose because of the pandemic, so additional budget changes may be necessary later in the fiscal year.
“It’s the most fluid budget in my 12 years [on City Council],” John Willingham said.
On the bright side, it looks like citizens will get an extra year before water and sewer rates go up again. Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach asked council on Tuesday to postpone its previously approved rate increases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning on July 1, 2018, council initiated a series a water and sewer rate increases that would have been phased in over five years. Two of the rate hikes have already occurred, but implementation of the remaining three will be delayed by one year if council approves the proposal at its next meeting.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session, which were held via videoconference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, council Vice President Evan Clark and members Les Veach, Bill Wiley, Kim Herbstritt, Corey Sullivan, John Willingham and Judy McKiernan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.