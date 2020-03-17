WINCHESTER — Effective today and continuing until further notice, the city of Winchester has closed its government offices to the public in an attempt to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Essential city services such as trash collection will continue, and staff will be available via telephone or email during business hours, but only employees and designated individuals will be allowed to enter government buildings including Rouss City Hall, Timbrook Public Safety Center and the Creamery Building.
Anyone who has forms, payments, correspondence or other documentation to share with the city should place the items in drop boxes that will be located outside of Winchester's government facilities.
Utility and fee payments can also be made online at winchesterva.gov.
The city government previously announced that all regularly scheduled government meetings have been canceled or postponed through the end of the month. An exception will be a special meeting of City Council at 5 p.m. today in Rouss City Hall, where councilors are expected to approve a pair of bond issuances and have further discussions about how Winchester should further address the national pandemic.
Also, the City Council meeting scheduled for March 24 has been tentatively moved to March 31.
For more information about Winchester's response to COVID-19, visit winchesterva.gov.
