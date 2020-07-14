WINCHESTER — The city has extended the application deadline for CARES Act funding to July 31. The original cutoff date had been this Wednesday.
Grants are available for locally owned businesses and nonprofits that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonprofit organizations, as well as small businesses with 49 or fewer W-2 employees and less than $2.5 million in gross receipts, can receive grants up to $5,000 each. Larger businesses with 50 or more W-2 employees can receive up to $10,000.
Grant funding may be used for rent, mortgage, payroll, utilities and other operational expenditures deemed applicable under the federal CARES Act program.
In order to be eligible for a grant, businesses and nonprofits must:
Be located within city limits.
Demonstrate at least a 25% loss in revenue attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provide documentation for the proposed use of grant funds.
Not have received a disaster relief loan from the Winchester Economic Development Authority on or after April 1.
Be up to date on local tax payments
Additional criteria for businesses include being located at a commercially zoned address, having a valid city-issued business license and being open and operational since at least Jan. 1. Only independently owned businesses are eligible, so grants will not be awarded to chain stores or locally franchised locations of national corporations.
Applications can be submitted via email or traditional mail. For more information or to request a grant, visit winchesterva.gov/cares-act-emergency-grants.
