WINCHESTER — As some health experts are predicting another wave of the coronavirus to hit this fall, CVS Health has expanded its testing for COVID-19 across the country.
The company is adding 2,000 new COVID-19 drive-through test sites at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, including 21 in Virginia.
This would bring the total number of CVS test sites nationwide to more than 4,000. Opening of the drive-through sites were expected to begin Friday.
One of those expanded test sites will be in Winchester at 1725 Amherst St. Virginia will now have 109 testing sites at CVS stores after the company began opening test sites in March.
Other testing locations in the Winchester area that had already been set up include: 2207 Valley Ave.; 840 Berryville Ave.; 1725 Amherst St.; 1920 Senseny Rd. and 1379 N. Frederick Pike.
The announcement comes after CVS Health said children age 12 and older are now eligible for testing at select CVS Pharmacy drive-through testing locations.
Self-swab tests are no cost to patients with insurance or who work through a program for the uninsured through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources and are available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.
Patients must register in advance at www.CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Online, you will answer a set of questions to determine if you qualify for COVID-19 testing. I you qualify, you will select your test site and available time and fill out the registration form.
A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients, and patients 12 to 15 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.
When arriving for testing, patients are asked to follow the signs or the instructions of the staff.
Procedures vary by location and patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to either the pharmacy drive-through window or a parking space or tent located in the parking lot or, in very limited locations, to enter a CVS store. Patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.
Most test results will be available within two to three days.
