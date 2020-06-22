WINCHESTER — It’s hard for Cassie Crosen to hold back a smile when she’s watching a diverse group of people busting a move during a class at Jazzercise Winchester Fitness Club.
Crosen said the smiles make it worthwhile.
Winchester’s Jazzercise, located at 661 Millwood Ave., Suite 211, is part of a larger corporation that has been in business just over 50 years now. The local franchise was owned and operated by Rebecca Gibson for nine years before Crosen, who was an instructor at the facility, took over ownership last July.
“I couldn't let it go. It holds me accountable to do exercise. Being an instructor, it makes you show up. That and the community of people that we have here,” Crosen said Friday as a class was finishing up. “A lot of these people rely on this for their movement and exercise. I knew the customers were depending on someone to take it over.”
Crosen said her background in business management gave her enough faith to take the reins.
“We said going into this, as long as I didn't have to take money from my personal account to start keeping things going, we were good with the decision,” she said. “So, for us, we aren't putting our kids through college with this, but it feels good and it’s all OK.”
But as she inched toward the end of her first year of ownership, COVID-19 struck.
On March 16, the studio had to stop in-person classes per the governor's orders to slow the spread of the virus. Classes then moved to an online platform.
Crosen said revenue was down 30% each month the doors were closed to in-person classes, and she wasn't sure if she would be able to keep things going.
But she remembered the smiles. And she took a positive attitude and met COVID-19 struggles head on. She decided to remodel the workout space, with a reopening in mind.
“I thought about, ‘Is this it? Is something telling me this isn't my path?’ But then I said, ‘I’m going to make this work,’” she said. “It was a leap of faith that our customers were going to stick with us through this.”
The space's new look includes a new paint job to stay current with the franchise’s brand, a streamlined exercise space to be more “modern and fresh,” and additional fans for extra workout comfort, among other things.
The remodel also came with a plan that she could rent out the space for other groups to use in the future, with permission from the building’s landlord.
Crosen said COVID-10 provided downtime to do the remodel while members weren’t using the space.
“It just made sense, during the shutdown, to bite the bullet, spend some extra money and get it done,” she said. “I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to do to make it fresh and modern. We tried to go outside the box, so we can potentially add some extra revenue.”
Jazzercise Winchester Fitness Club reopened to the public, on a limited basis, June 5. Two classes are offered each day on the 2,000-square-foot hardwood floor inside. Currently, under the governor’s guidelines, only 30% capacity is allowed, which comes out to 15 members per class.
A typical one-hour class, Crosen said, can burn about 600 to 800 calories. Classes feature intense workouts that begin with cardio and end with strength training, set to music by the likes of Justin Timberlake, Pitbull and more.
The classes are meant for all ages and typically attract a diverse group of members. “We have school teachers, doctors, nurses, retirees, stay-at-home moms, college students, you name it,” Crosen said.
“Jazzercise has a stigma to be all leotards and leg warmers,” she said. “Yes, back in the day, that was the trend. We have evolved and offer some of the best full-body workout programs around. Dancing has always been a great workout, and adding the strength training ensures our body’s core muscles are being utilized. Movement is key to a healthier and longer life.”
The core exercise is based off mirroring movements, she added, which works members both physically and mentally.
And, yes, there are typically tons of smiles.
“This is our happy pill,” Crosen said. “You might have been feeling bad when you came in, but you’ll be feeling better on the way out.”
For more information, visit www.jazzercise.com.
