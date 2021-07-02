WINCHESTER — For the first time in more than a year, Winchester is not in a state of emergency.
City Manager Dan Hoffman quietly allowed the local state of emergency to expire on Wednesday, almost 16 months after it was put in place by interim City Manager Mary Beth Price due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hoffman said the city’s state of emergency ended on the same day as Virginia lifted its emergency declaration, which Gov. Ralph Northam had put into effect on March 12, 2020.
City Council will have to cast a vote at its next meeting on July 13 to formally acknowledge the lifting of Winchester’s state of emergency, but Hoffman said that’s just a formality.
“We will no longer be in a state of emergency due to the pandemic as of June 30,” he said.
Price implemented the emergency declaration on March 17, 2020, which was just her second day into a six-month stint as Winchester’s interim city manager. That closed all local government buildings to the public through Sept. 8, which was about two weeks before Price stepped down and Hoffman became the new city manager.
At the time Price declared a state of emergency, no cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the Lord Fairfax Health District, which includes Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties. Since then, according to the Virginia Department of Health, a total of 21,632 people in the district have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, 898 were hospitalized and 426 died.
Here’s how the numbers break down per locality as of Thursday:
Winchester — 2,943 cases, 127 hospitalizations, 49 deaths
Frederick County — 8,112 cases, 264 hospitalizations, 102 deaths
Clarke County — 1,005 cases, 49 hospitalizations, 21 deaths
Warren County — 3,139 cases, 123 hospitalizations, 61 deaths
Shenandoah County — 4,303 cases, 215 hospitalizations, 134 deaths
Page County — 2,130 cases, 120 hospitalizations, 59 deaths
Statewide, the Virginia Department of Health has reported a total of 680,564 COVID-19 cases, of which 30,510 required hospitalization and 11,419 ended in death.
As of Thursday, the state reported that 59% of all 8.67 million Virginians, including 71.2% of state residents who are 18 or older, have received at least one of the two shots required for immunization.
In the Lord Fairfax Health District, vaccination rates are as follows:
Winchester — 52.7% of all residents have received at least one dose, including 63.8% of the adult population
Frederick County — 47.3% of all residents have received at least one dose, including 57.9% of the adult population
Clarke County — 54.6% of all residents have received at least one dose, including 64.1% of the adult population
Warren County — 42.8% of all residents have received at least one dose, including 52.1% of the adult population
Shenandoah County — 45.8% of all residents have received at least one dose, including 55.7% of the adult population
Page County — 38.3% of all residents have received at least one dose, including 46.4% of the adult population
For more information on the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic and how to get vaccinated, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website at vdh.virginia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.