WINCHESTER — City Council is moving forward with plans to start disconnecting water and sewer service for customers who have accrued past-due balances during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If approved by the panel, Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said disconnects would resume "after the holidays," most likely in February.
Eisenach addressed council during its meeting and work session on Tuesday evening to update members on the city's moratorium on utility disconnects, which has been in place since March.
Over the past eight months, Eisenach said, 1,342 of the city's water and sewer customers have racked up past-due balances totaling $509,318. The average overdue account owes an estimated $350 to $400 to Winchester's Public Utilities Department.
Eisenach said he isn't eager to resume disconnects, but no one knows how long the pandemic will last or how high the amount of overdue payments will climb. Since Aug. 11, total past-due utility balances increased from $341,070.25 to $509,318, and the number of customers in arrears went from 969 to 1,342.
"We can't have an expectation that our budget will support this over a long period," City Councilor John Willingham said.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign legislation in the coming weeks that would place a statewide moratorium on utility disconnects "until the governor determines that the economic or public health threat no longer warrants the disconnect prohibition or until at least 60 days after the state of emergency ends (whichever is sooner)." The proposed legislation would also require municipalities to establish utility repayment plans and would free up federal CARES Act funding to help customers pay their past-due accounts.
However, since the half-million dollars in Winchester's past-due bills already amounts to more than 1% of the city's entire operating budget for fiscal year 2021, Eisenach said City Council can request an exemption from the pending statewide moratorium.
Council members indicated they would be interested in the exemption as long as Winchester is willing to work with its customers. CARES money to help residents and businesses pay their utility bills is currently available from the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV), and the city's Utilities Department is expected to offer repayment plans that would give customers up to two years to settle past-due amounts.
"This is not heavy-handed at all," Willingham said. "We're going to give multiple opportunities over multiple months to establish repayment plans."
Following council's consensus to resume disconnects in 2021, Eisenach was instructed to draft a formal resolution that he will present to the panel at a future meeting.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting and work session, City Council:
- Met in executive session for 30 minutes to discuss health insurance options and the process for appointing someone to fill the Ward 1 City Council seat being vacated by Bill Wiley, who won the 29th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates in the Nov. 3 election. No action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
- Held a first reading of a request to add a planned-unit development (PUD) designation to a 6.23-acre parcel of vacant land behind the Roy Rogers fast-food restaurant at 1551 S. Pleasant Valley Road that is currently zoned Highway Commercial (B-2). The change would clear the way for construction of The Local, a 192-unit apartment complex that would be marketed to Shenandoah University students and young professionals. At the request of property owner Jay Donegan and developer Pinnacle Construction and Development, council unanimously agreed to send the request back to a future work session for further discussion.
- Unanimously agreed to revise the city's memorandum of understanding with United Way NSV regarding the nonprofit's distribution of federal CARES Act money awarded to the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new agreement allows the United Way to issue a total of $400,000 in rent and utility assistance from a single pool of money, rather than dividing the funds into two accounts — $300,000 for utilities and $100,000 for rent or mortgage assistance.
- Unanimously approved an amendment that would raise the amount of overpaid tax revenues that can be refunded by the city treasurer without City Council’s permission. The current maximum of $2,500 per refund would be doubled to $5,000.
- Unanimously approved a conditional-use permit (CUP) that will allow Brett Michael Wolfington to operate a short-term rental for up to eight guests at a time in a single-family house at 310 Amherst St.
- Unanimously approved a request from Pizzoco LLC to amend the terms of its existing CUP allowing it to operate a restaurant at 501 N. Loudoun St. The changes will allow Pizzoco to offer extended hours and additional outdoor seating.
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance amendment that would allow Winchester Medical Center to install more directional signage on its Amherst Street campus.
- Held a first reading of a request from The Laurel Center to rezone a 0.81-acre parcel of land it owns at 402 N. Cameron St. from Commercial Industrial (CM-1) to Central Business (B-1). The change would allow the nonprofit organization to convert a former train station on the property to a cafe that can be used to provide job training to survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.
- Unanimously agreed to forward a request that would expand the Winchester Police Department's ability to enforce trespassing laws on private property.
- Unanimously agreed to forward a proposed easement that would allow Shentel to install a dedicated telecommunications line for the city's water-monitoring equipment at Rouss Springs, located behind the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
- Unanimously agreed to forward council's proposed meeting calendar for 2021.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Winchester’s War Memorial Building were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and members John Willingham, Judy McKiernan, Bill Wiley, Kim Herbstritt and Corey Sullivan. Councilor Les Veach was absent.
