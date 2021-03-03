WINCHESTER — One year after Winchester stopped disconnecting water and sewer service due to nonpayment of bills, City Council may start turning off the taps again.
Council’s Finance Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend that utility disconnects resume in the next few weeks, but customers who could potentially lose service will have plenty of time to keep the pipes open.
When COVID-19 crept into the Northern Shenandoah Valley last March, city officials suspended all disconnects of water and sewer service for residential and commercial customers who could not afford to pay their bills due to pandemic-related economic setbacks such as job furloughs and diminished revenues. Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said on Tuesday the current number of delinquent accounts exceeds 1,000, representing $371,176 in unpaid bills.
While Virginia has enacted a moratorium on statewide utility disconnects, Winchester can seek an exemption because the $371,176 in past-due water and sewer bills represents more than 1% of the city’s $25,469,000 Utility Fund in the fiscal year 2021 budget.
In November, Eisenach told City Council that Winchester’s need for utility revenues would most likely require the resumption of disconnects by February. However, $263,620 in federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funds were appropriated to the city in December, allowing several hundred utility customers to pay off their past-due utility bills. Combined with repayment plans offered by the Winchester Public Works Department to help people gradually catch up on their overdue bills, the city had enough cash to postpone the shutoffs.
But it appears the time has come for all past-due customers to pay the piper, especially since there are questions about whether all of the delinquent accounts were caused by COVID-19.
“I can look down the list of past-due accounts and many of them are the same as they were a year ago, two years ago. It’s consistent,” Eisenach said.
At least five of the delinquent accounts, Eisenach said, belong to people who own multi-family dwellings like apartment buildings. That means the tenants of those buildings, whose utility services are included in their monthly rent payments, could lose water and sewer service unless their landlords make arrangements to pay off the outstanding utility bills.
“It’s certainly something we don’t want to happen,” Eisenach said about the prospect of renters losing service.
If the full City Council agrees to seek an exemption from the state’s disconnect moratorium, Eisenach said past-due utility customers will receive a letter giving them 30 days to pay before their services are shut off. People who fail to respond to the city’s notice will have a hangar placed on their front doors telling them they have five days left to make arrangements with the Public Works Department.
“It takes steps like that to get people’s attention, sad to say,” said Mayor David Smith, who also chairs the Finance Committee.
Once the 30-day cutoff window opens, city officials will still be willing to set up payment arrangements, giving past-due customers up to 24 additional months to pay off their full overdue balances. Anyone who signs up for a repayment plan will not have their water or sewer disconnected, Eisenach said.
“The word will get out that you better take this seriously,” Councilor and committee member Richard Bell said.
City Council will start discussing the potential utility disconnects at its next work session on Feb. 9.
Attending Tuesday’s Finance Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman David Smith and members Richard Bell and Judy McKiernan.
Except for the apartment building owners, the threat to terminate water service poses a problem greater than the inability to make soup. The average overdue bill is $371 on a utility budget of $24 million. The proportions are astonishing. They argue that some of the 1,000 overdue bills at $371 each represent serious financial inability. The council needs a more fine tuned approach other than the hammer of shut off.
