WINCHESTER — More than 4,000 miles away from her Winchester home, Lindsey Perrault and the rest of the Czech Republic is on a national quarantine.
Being a foreigner living in another country during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is taxing, but the quarantine is for the best, Perrault said Monday morning via Facebook messenger.
“I think the scariest part right now for foreigners who are legally living in Czech Republic is knowing that as of Sunday at midnight we are not allowed to leave the country. With the mandatory quarantine starting, we have to have all original documents with us if we leave the house to go get groceries or go to work,” she said. “The restriction of movement is needed to try to contain this thing before it explodes here like it did in Italy, but it gives you strange feeling knowing that you literally can’t do things.”
At the beginning of last week, gatherings in the Czech Republic were limited to 100 people. Shortly after, all bars, restaurants and cafes were to be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and no gatherings of more than 30 people were allowed, Perrault said. All but 11 entrances and exits to the country were closed, she said, and anyone coming into the country was questioned, made to provide documentation and have their temperature taken.
Not long after those measures were imposed, Perrault said the country mandated that anyone who wasn’t a Czech citizen or a foreign national with a long-term visa leave the country, and the borders were closed.
Saturday, the country closed all bars, restaurants, cafes and all shopping that wasn’t considered “essential.” Perrault said only grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies remain open.
A national quarantine went into effect on Sunday.
Perrault has been living in Prague for about 18 months, working on her doctorate in art education at Charles University. She left her six-year profession as an art teacher at Frederick County’s Milbrook High School to go abroad.
The Winchester native and Millbrook graduate has been no stranger to traveling during her stay overseas and uses public transit to get around. That, and everyday life, has come to a standstill for the most part.
Perrault said there are a few exceptions to the quarantine, like going to work, going to the grocery store or pharmacy and walking your pets.
“But they are insisting that at all costs we stay inside and do not leave the house,” she said.
She described the feeling as almost like “a strange sense of claustrophobia.”
Though public transport is still running in Prague, it is mandated that you wear some type of mask if you use it, she said.
A national quarantine hasn’t been issued in the United States, but residents across the country have been stocking up — even hoarding — grocery items, medical supplies and necessities like toilet paper in preparation.
Perrault said there’s a different feel in the Czech Republic.
“When they first declared that we were going to have limited hours on things, and the threat of a potential mandatory quarantine was announced, yeah, of course, people panicked and started to stock up. I think that is a reasonable human reaction — wanting to ensure you can take care of yourself and your family,” she said. “However, when I stepped back to observe what has happened here and what is happening back home in the States is that here people are taking what they need and not being selfish and hoarding things.”
She noted shops in the Czech Republic are less stocked than usual, but supplies like bread, eggs, milk and toilet paper are easy to find.
“I live in a flat shared with three people. We all decided to go in and split the necessary goods, divide and conquer to get what we need for the next few weeks,” she said. “We found everything we needed without any issues. The only thing that is consistently sold out here are masks — they have been hard to get for a couple weeks — and gloves.”
Finding a sense of normalcy has been a priority for Perrault and others, who are now almost forced to stretch what financial resources they have available. Perrault, for example, typically teaches private English and art classes and now has very little work with the quarantine.
“Many people are worried about their jobs and the impact on the economy. People like me, who work hourly, restaurant and retail staff, etc., are really feeling the effects of this because we have no income. And that is one of the biggest concerns/makes this whole thing scary,” she said.
A lot of people have been discussing how to work online and remotely and pick up side jobs, she added, and many companies have employees working remotely.
Normal for Perrault often means communicating with family and friends back home in Virginia, especially checking on her mother, who recently overcame ovarian cancer, and her grandmother, who also has been battling health issues.
“I had a FaceTime chat with the family yesterday,” she said. “We talked a lot about the virus and how it is progressing differently here than at home, with regards to precautions and closures, etc.”
Even though they make it a point to talk about other things to take their mind off the pandemic, Perrault said knowing her family is working to stay as healthy as possible gives her a sense of calm being so far from home.
Perrault said while a quarantine can be annoying, she’s glad the Czech Republic is taking measures to stay safe.
“It’s one of those times when I think we will see later that ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,’” she said. “And I think that we should all be courteous of the fact that whereas some of us are going to be less impacted by the virus, we still should be mindful of how our actions can affect others.”
