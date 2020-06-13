WINCHESTER — The athletic fields, outdoor basketball courts and playgrounds in Winchester’s public parks will reopen on Monday.
According to a media release from the city of Winchester, all facilities will be sanitized prior to reopening, and signs will be placed reminding users to follow social-distancing guidelines.
Many park amenities, including the outdoor pool in Jim Barnett Park, have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the pool is still off limits for general swimming, a limited number of lap swimmers and local swim team members have been allowed to use the facility since June 1. Earlier this week, with the implementation of Virginia’s Phase II reopening plan, the Parks and Recreation Department increased the allowable number of lap swimmers in the pool to 24 at a time.
No date has been announced for the resumption of general swimming.
For more information about the outdoor pool and other amenities in city parks, visit winchesterva.gov/parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.