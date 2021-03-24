WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board voted 6-1 on Monday night to expand in-person learning to four days per week, effective April 12.
As result, Winchester Public Schools students in grades 2-12 enrolled in the hybrid learning model will attend in-person classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, up from two days a week. Live Google Meet instruction will be offered on Wednesdays. Times will vary depending on grade level.
Prekindergarten through first grade were not part of the vote, as those students have been able to attend in-person classes four days a week since November.
The hybrid learning model, which offers in-person instruction in combination with online learning, has been in effect since the start of the 2020-21 school year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A virtual learning option also is available.
About 75% of WPS students are enrolled in the hybrid model and the remaining 25% in online learning. The decision to expand in-person learning will increase the number of students in school buildings. Due to space constraints, the division will only be able to enforce three feet of social distance in classrooms instead of six feet.
School Board member Elyus Wallace was the lone dissenting vote. He expressed concerns about the logistics of expanding in-person learning, saying he wanted to ensure that teachers wouldn’t be overwhelmed without enough space to teach. He mentioned Handley High School in particular.
“That’s my biggest fear,” he said. “I haven’t seen anything exactly how it’s being laid out.”
Brian Wray, the division’s director of secondary instruction, said there are a few classrooms that are over capacity at Handley, so some students will move to overflow rooms. He said staff will “monitor and adjust.”
WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said flex substitute teachers will be used in the overflow rooms. He added that Handley plans to maximize every space possible, including outside, so students can eat lunch and remain six feet apart.
Van Heukelum said expanding in-person learning is “the next step.”
“As we take this next step we’ve got to continue to monitor the [COVID-19] data,” Van Heukelum said, adding that adjustments will be made as needed, as the division has done throughout the school year. “It’s not like you take the next step and that’s it.”
“We don’t make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline,” Van Heukelum said.
Frederick County Public Schools also has decided to expand in-person learning to four days a week starting April 12. Clarke County Public Schools began phasing it in on March 15. By April 12, all CCPS grades will be able to attend in-person classes four days a week.
After the meeting, Wallace said he supports expanding in-person learning, but he is concerned about the impact.
“This adds more chaos and more pressure onto our teachers this last nine weeks,” Wallace told The Star. “It can do more harm than good.”
Initially, WPS staff provided the School Board with options to expand in-person learning to either four or five days per week.
In a submitted online public comments read aloud during Monday’s meeting, Winchester Education Association President Michael Siraguse said the WEA supported the four-day option because teachers want to continue using Wednesdays to connect with students who are enrolled in 100% online learning, in addition to time for meetings, lesson planning and student office hours.
Intervention support also will be provided on Wednesdays, as well as in-person instruction for English Language Learners and special education students.
As far as transportation is concerned, WPS Director of Operations Ed Smith said students will likely have to wear two masks when riding a school bus, because it will be more difficult to enforce social distancing with more people on board. Smith also asked families of bus riders for patience and recommended that children be at their bus stops about five minutes early as the division adjusts to expanded in-person learning.
Attending Monday night’s Winchester School Board business meeting at John Kerr Elementary School in-person with limited capacity included Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum and School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh and board members embers Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Erica Truban, Carmen Crawford, Mike Birchenough and Elyus Wallace. School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson Holman was present via telephone. The meeting was also livestreamed via YouTube.
