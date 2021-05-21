WINCHESTER — Daniel Morgan Intermediate School sixth-grader Halston Wright, 12, has been attending school virtually for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As he waited in line at Handley High School on Wednesday afternoon to get his first shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, he said he will feel safer returning to school full-time in the fall. He added that he wants to encourage more people to get vaccinated and that he’s looking forward to no longer wearing a face mask in most public places once he’s fully vaccinated.
Halston received his vaccination at a clinic organized by Winchester Public Schools and the Lord Fairfax Health District. The clinic was aimed at students age 12 and older and their families.
Last week, the FDA approved the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for use on an emergency basis for 12- to 15-year-olds.
Thursday’s clinic was the first one hosted by a school district in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County. Frederick and Clarke are planning to hold their own COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students and families in the near future.
Dr. Colin Greene, director of the health district, said it’s important for everyone to get vaccinated when they can. He noted that while children may not be as vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 as the elderly, they aren’t invincible either. As of Thursday, four people between the ages of 0 to 19 have died from COVID-19 in Virginia out of 11,068 COVID deaths in the commonwealth.
In the Lord Fairfax Health District, about 14% of the district’s 21,301 COVID-19 cases have been among those age 19 and younger.
“There is concern, of course, that we don’t know the long-term effects of the vaccine,” Greene said. “We don’t know the long-term effects of the virus either.”
Handley freshman Christopher Alfred, 14, also a virtual student, came to the clinic with his parents, Burl and Christel Alfred. He and his dad were getting their first dose. His mom, who got her first dose at a walk-in clinic at Apple Blossom Mall, tagged along.
Christel Alfred said she was hesitant at first about getting vaccinated because she was worried about side effects, but her mother convinced her to do it. Now she wants to be vaccinated just to be safe.
After DMIS sixth-grader Joshua Foster, 12, got his first COVID-19 shot on Wednesday, he said it wasn’t as bad as he thought it would be. He has been a hybrid student this school year, attending a mix of in-person and online classes.
His mom, Keiko Foster, wanted to get him the vaccine as soon as he was eligible. Foster has already received her COVID-19 shots.
Joshua said he will feel safer going to school and entering public places knowing he’s protected by the vaccine.
Last fall, he was exposed to COVID-19 twice while at school and had to quarantine at home on both occasions.
“That interruption was hard for him,” his mother said.
