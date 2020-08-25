WINCHESTER — Before the start of the school year, Winchester Public Schools' roughly 750 teachers and staff members typically gather in the Patsy Cline Theatre at Handley High School for a convocation.
But the coronavirus prevented that from happening this year. Instead, three separate virtual convocations were held on Monday to welcome elementary, middle and high school staff. At a time full of uncertainties, they heard encouraging messages from school and city officials.
"Welcome back to a unique year," Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said, adding he wished he didn't have to facilitate the convocation while sitting in his office.
About 70% of WPS students have opted for part-time, in-person learning when the 2020-21 school year starts on Sept. 8. The remaining 30% will take their classes online.
The nontraditional start to the school year is a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Van Heukelum stressed to teachers and staff to not forget about students relying on online learning and to establish meaningful connections with them.
Winchester Mayor David Smith told school division employees, "The jobs that you do are hard and you do a very good job and we appreciate that. I ask that you take care of the kids and you take care of yourselves."
Smith added that they will need to remind students to practice proper social distancing, wear face coverings and wash their hands to prevent the spread of the virus.
Winchester Education Association President Michael Siraguse compared reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic to the movie "The Princess Bride," where one character says "have fun storming the castle." Siraguse encouraged teachers to "have fun storming the classroom."
"For us we need to take that now and go have fun storming our classroom with our dedication, with our preparation, and a little bit of gumption we're going to get through this and we're going to be successful," Siraguse said.
He also encouraged teachers and staff to register to vote in the general election on Nov. 3.
Van Heukelum reaffirmed the division's commitment to dismantling systematic racism in its schools.
"This summer was a summer like none other, not just with COVID, but around the work of equity and racism in America," Van Heukelum said. "We also need to be committed to calling it out when we see it, whether it's a colleague or even with students."
He added that the division can no longer justify disproportionate outcomes among marginalized student populations as poverty indicators. He also acknowledged that about 90% of the division's staff is white, while 60% of WPS students are students of color.
"So that's just the most obvious....area of difference that we've got to cross every single day, you and me, in order for us to be successful in our work," Van Heukelum said.
Lisa Robertson, a reading specialist at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School and the division's 2020-21 Teacher of the Year, said WPS came out in "full force" when schools had to close in March over coronavirus concerns.
As the division prepares to reopen, Robertson said teachers and staff face a school year full of uncertainties.
"I don’t know about you, but when there are so many unknowns my anxiety tends to get the best of me,” she said. "Let’s make a promise to give grace this year. Give yourself grace and accept this will be a year of learning. You’ll be expected to do things that you might not have done before.”
Robertson also encouraged teachers and staff to take care of themselves and others.
“Will this school year be perfect, probably not. Will we make mistakes? Of course. Will it be worth it? Most definitely," she said.
