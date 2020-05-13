WINCHESTER — With the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy resulting in the city school division receiving less revenue from City Council and the state, the Winchester School Board must cut $1,896,050 from its fiscal year 2021 budget.
School officials have created a small task force to explore possible budget reductions to present to the board by the end of May.
The School Board did not take any action Monday night, but it did unanimously approve keeping the division’s salary scales for FY21 the same as the current fiscal year.
In late March, the School Board unanimously approved a $93,130,436 budget for FY21— a $20,249,022 increase from this year’s budget. The budget was approved before the pandemic’s impact was fully realized.
The division will now receive $825,045 less in state funds than included in its approved budget. WPS expected to receive an additional $1.7 million from the state in FY21, which is still an increase of $891,534 from the current fiscal year.
At the local level, the division sought an extra $570,005 from City Council for FY21. Not only will the division not receive those funds, it must cut its local funding by $501,000 from the current fiscal year.
But the division is saving more than $500,000 from the coronavirus-related school closures, said Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum. The division has also received more than $800,000 in federal stimulus funding to be used over the next two fiscal years, he said during Monday night’s Winchester School Board work session meeting.
Possible budget reductions include cutting staff salaries by 2% for a savings of $894,003, reducing three teaching positions for a savings of $214,077, limiting the use of office supplies for a savings of $138,082, and limiting travel and funding for staff conferences for a savings $269,591. There could be removal of after-school programs as well.
“As we begin thinking about returning to school in the fall, we believe there will be additional expenses to doing school in a different way,” Van Heukelum said.
This may require different shifts of students being taught in a day or taking each student’s temperature at the start of the school day, he said.
Van Heukelum added that the task force will consider an additional $1 million in cuts in case more cuts are necessary.
“We could have to revisit this again in December with new revenue pictures from the state,” he said.
Attending Monday night’s meeting held virtually from the Central Administrative Office at 12 N. Washington St. included Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairperson Allyson Pate, School Board Vice Chairperson Marie Imoh and board members Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Richard Bell, Karen Holman, Mike Birchenough, Elyus Wallace and Erica Truban. The meeting was publicly held through Zoom.
