WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum wrote in a letter to families on Wednesday afternoon that he will be recommending a universal mask mandate for all students and staff during Monday's upcoming Winchester School Board meeting.
"No one is happy about this decision, however we are committed to the health and safety of our entire community," he wrote. "Throughout the past year, the Winchester Public Schools followed the guidance of our national, state and local health officials. We will do the same this year."
Last school year, WPS also had to implement a universal mask mandate for students who participated in hybrid learning, which includes in-person and virtual instruction every week. For the 2021-22 year, WPS will be offering in-person instruction five days per week.
The Clarke County School Board on Monday and Frederick County School Board on Aug. 17 will also decide this month how to implement mask rules.
Several school districts in Virginia have already decided to make mask-wearing optional.
School divisions' mask rules are being made as the Delta variant continues driving up COVID-19 cases in Virginia. The first day of school for WPS is Aug. 19.
On Thursday, a day after Van Heukelum's letter, Gov. Ralph Northam held a press conference saying he expects all students and staff in preK-12 schools to wear a mask per the latest Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance promoting universal mask mandates in schools.
Northam is not reinstating a mandate through an executive order to wear masks.
But as he shared his expectation for universal masking in schools, Northam cited a new law passed by the General Assembly requiring school boards to offer full-time in-person instruction and instruction that “adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies… to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Northam's recent comment on mask mandates in schools comes two weeks after the Virginia Department of Education said school divisions could make their own decisions on whether to require face coverings or not.
Van Heukelum added in his letter that he recognizes his recommendation for a universal mask mandate will "invoke strong feelings from staff, families and students. Some will agree and some will disagree."
"My highest hope for our community is that we all can agree that going back to school five days a week, with all 4,200 students, is a priority and gift after our experience last year," Van Heukelum said.
He added that if conditions and guidance changes, Van Heukelum will also make adjustments to WPS' mask mandate.
(1) comment
This is a sensible step in light of the delta variant. We all want our children back in school for a full school year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.