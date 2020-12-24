WINCHESTER — The Winchester Rescue Mission is not allowing volunteers into its men’s shelter due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Eight of the 28 residents living at the shelter at 435 N. Cameron St. have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week, and the other residents are being quarantined. In order to feed the men and others who rely on the shelter for food, the nonprofit is seeking help providing boxed meals for 75 people everyday for the next 10 days.
“We cannot have volunteers come in [to help prepare meals],” said Winchester Rescue Mission Executive Director Brandan Thomas. “Everything is basically left up to the staff to do everything right now and all of the staff are putting themselves at risk to get COVID-19 because we can’t allow volunteers to come in. So it’s all on the staff. And the staff cannot do everything. We can’t make all of the meals and serve them. We are so heavily reliant on our volunteers to get stuff done. So the only way this is going to be possible is if we get the meals provided every day.”
Those who are able to provide boxed meals should bring them to the shelter's side door. “There’s a bench out there. They drop the food off at the side door. There’s a doorbell to ring, they ring the door and leave," Thomas said.
Nonshelter residents seeking a meal will not be allowed into the facility, due to the COVID cases. Instead, the meals will be made available at the shelter’s back door, where people can grab a meal and go. The shelter provides lunch at 11 a.m. and dinner at 5 p.m. each day.
Thomas said those wanting to assist in providing meals should call 540-667-5379 and ask for volunteer coordinator Lauren Clouse.
The shelter also needs cases of water, Gatorade, Lysol and cleaning wipes. Items can be dropped off at the side door as well.
According to Thomas, four men at the shelter tested positive last Friday and four tested positive on Monday. All shelter residents and staff were tested after one shelter resident displaying cold-like symptoms last week went to the free medical clinic and tested positive for COVID.
Thomas said the other men who tested positive have been asymptomatic. They are being kept in separate rooms. None of the Winchester Rescue Mission staff tested positive. Thomas said he has requested that Valley Health provide vaccinations for the Rescue Mission’s staff.
“We only have five staff members, so if we get sick, we have no choice but to still work or shut down our shelter,” Thomas said.
The Rescue Mission’s women’s shelter, which has seven residents, currently has no COVID-19 cases.
