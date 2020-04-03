If you are a big fan of the Winchester Royals, you're going to have to wait until 2021 to show your loyalty.
For the first time since the Royals began play in 1979, there will be no baseball this summer at Bridgeforth Field.
The Valley Baseball League, which was scheduled to open play on May 29, canceled its season Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 11-team wooden-bat league has been an opportunity for college baseball players to compete over the summer on squads located throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
“It's disappointing that a lot of these college kids lost their [college] seasons and they were really looking forward to playing summer baseball,” Royals manager Mike Smith said on Friday. “Now, that's been taken away. It's very disappointing, but also we all understand where we are at with this virus and it's very important to keep everybody safe.”
The unanimous vote from the VBL's Executive Committee came just three days after Governor Ralph Northham issued a “stay at home” mandate for the state through June 10. That mandate said Virginians can only leave home for food, supplies, work, medical care, or exercise/fresh air purposes.
“It was pretty simple,” VBL Commissioner Bruce Alger said of the league's decision. “After the governor's mandate was extended to June 10th, we realized that we wouldn't be able to start play until June 18th or 19th and that we would lose 40 percent of our season.
“I asked for information in emails with thoughts and concerns from all 11 teams in the league,” Alger continued. “Once I received that information, we had a conference call with our Executive Committee [Thursday] evening and all of the correspondence that we received was that the season should be canceled. Our Executive Committee unanimously agreed with that decision based on the COVIC-19 pandemic.”
Alger said the committee tried to be as thorough as possible with the decision. The league brings in collegiate baseball players from throughout all areas of the country. Many of those players will stay with host families throughout the season, which lasts deep into July.
“We took into consideration all aspects — the players, the host families, the coaches coming in, the sponsors that we have,” said Alger, who added that the league has approximately 400 players under contract. “We felt as a committee that once we started to reaching out to host families to place the players that we would find that we didn't have the support there that we needed for that and for very good reason.
“Bringing untested players into to host families' homes, I just don't think that would be something that could have any good positive result. And in the same case, you could bring a healthy player into a host family home that's been infected. It could work either way. … One [positive test] is all we need and then we would have to shut the season down.”
Smith said this year's Winchester roster would have featured no local players, with the closest two being from Loudoun County. Smith had contracts for 30 players, some from as far away as Texas, Nebraska and Oklahoma.
He got to deliver the bad news to all 30.
“As soon as the Valley League released its statement last night, I contacted each kid individually,” said Smith, the Clarke County High School baseball coach who was to manage the Royals for the second consecutive season. “I reached out to them and explained it, thanking them for hanging in there and that they were committed to play for Winchester this summer. Everybody is on the same page. They're very disappointed, but they all understand. It's the times we're in right now.”
Winchester joined the league in 1979 and has been one of its most successful franchises on the field. The Royals have won nine pennants and 13 league championships prior to this summer.
Smith was looking to add to that success. He had been work several months to land talent.
“I wait until the kids get back into the fall season in college,” said Smith, who had a dozen years of VBL experience before managing the Royals last season. “I started reaching out to colleges in September and I signed a kid as late as two weeks ago.”
Smith was excited about the roster, which featured several Division I players.
“The team I had together this was a dynamic team,” Smith said. “I reminded me of the 2015 team I put together when I was with the [Purcellville] Cannons and we went to the championship series. This year's team was loaded with D-I starters. I had some really good pitching. It was a really good team I was so excited to get these kids.”
Smith said some of those players have indicated they want to come back next summer.
As for this summer, Alger said he's sure some of the teams in the non-profit league will suffer some financial losses.
“There might be some,” he said. “There were some [teams] that expressed a financial concern if we started the season late, but I'm sure there's been expenses, the printing of schedules, game passes and different things such as that. Since we stopped it now, a lot of our major expenses have been stopped. … There might be some expense involved and some loss, but the sense of loss later would be greater than it is now.”
The VBL is part of the National Alliance of College Summer Baseball (NACSB). Those 12 leagues are funded partially by grants from Major League Baseball, which has postponed its season because of COVID-19. Some leagues in other states, such as the prestigious Cape Cod League in Massachusetts, are still taking a wait-and-see approach, much like the MLB.
Alger said he spoke with the MLB on Friday. “They stand by and support our decision and commend us for making it,” he said.
“Honestly, with the way things are climbing and the numbers of people infected, I really don't see it playing anywhere,” Smith added. “... It's just scary is what it is.”
Smith said aside from the virus, there are other health concerns when you're dealing with players who may not have prepared properly competing in a compressed season.
“A lot of these players, especially pitchers, you don't know if they've been working out or throwing their bullpens,” he said. “It's not that easy to get 16 arms in here who have been working out and doing the right thing.”
Alger said the hard part now will be to find something else to do during the summer.
“This is my 55th year,” he said. “My home is right beside the ballpark. When I walk through my gate at the end of my property, I'm walking right into the ballpark here in New Market. I've been doing it a long time. I'm standing here now looking at the field from my sun room and it's hard to it's hard to imagine that there's not going to be any Valley League baseball played there this summer. I don't know what I'm going to do quite honestly.”
Smith is in the same boat. “I was just talking about that to a friend today,” he said. “This will be Year 27, [the first] where I haven't done a spring and a summer sport. I've got a lot of time on my hands.”
Upon further reflection Alger did offer up some advice for VBL fans.
“I'm encouraging everybody to spend time with their families if they haven't been able to do that for a long time,” Alger said. “Make some memories and start planning for 2021 because we look to come back very strong. We're really excited for 2021.”
