WINCHESTER — For the second consecutive school year, Winchester Public Schools students, staff and visitors must wear face masks in all city schools as the delta coronavirus variant develops.
The Winchester School Board voted 6-0 at a Monday night work session in favor of Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum’s recommendation for a universal mask mandate. School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh was absent.
“We’re all experiencing this COVID fatigue for sure, and even as early as three or four weeks ago, I was hoping we wouldn’t have masks,” Van Heukelum said. “But here we are today, we’re wearing masks and we’re talking about contact tracing, so we’ve got to ramp it up again, two years later.”
The Clarke County School Board will make a decision on masks in schools on Aug. 23, while the Frederick County School Board was expected to make a decision on Tuesday night. (Update: Frederick County Public Schools will encourage masks, but they will not be required).
The Winchester School Board’s decision comes less than a week after Gov. Ralph Northam said he expects all students and staff in preK-12 schools to wear a mask per the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance promoting universal mask mandates in schools. Northam is not, however, reinstating a mandate through an executive order to wear masks. Two weeks earlier, the Virginia Department of Education said school divisions could make their own decisions regarding face coverings for the upcoming school year.
As Northam shared his expectation for universal masking in schools, he cited a new law passed by the General Assembly requiring school boards to offer full-time in-person instruction and instruction that “adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies … to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Four options were examined leading up to the School Board’s decision.
The first option was to instill an honor code in which only unvaccinated individuals must wear masks.
The second option was implementing an honor code in grades 7-12 while requiring universal masking in preK-6 schools, because children under 12 cannot yet get vaccinated.
The third option also required universal masking in preK-6 schools, while enforcing that those in grades 7-12 who are unvaccinated wear face masks.
The final option, which was approved, requires universal masking for all grade levels.
A group of school leaders and teachers narrowed down their top choices to options three and four.
WPS Student Support Specialist Judy McKiernan said the third option was not chosen because it would make a classroom teacher a “vaccine cop” while enforcing the rule. It also might increase interpersonal issues among students along political and ideological lines as a result of the vaccine debate, she added.
But ultimately, Virginia law requires schools to follow CDC guidance, which currently supports the fourth option of a universal mask mandate across all grade levels.
Because of this, School Board member Elyus Wallace wanted to make it clear that it would be a liability for the board to not require masks.
“This is literally the cards we’re dealt,” Wallace said. “If somebody in the community has a problem with the way this is being said, they need to contact the state.”
If state and federal guidance changes, Van Heukelum said the division will consider changing the mask mandate.
McKiernan also said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene advised local school divisions to begin the school year with universal indoor masking while providing exceptions for eating and athletic participation.
Greene also advised to continue encouraging vaccination as the best method to reduce COVID spread and avoid serious illness.
Updated guidelines from the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health for COVID contact tracing in schools advise that a student who is within 3 to 6 feet is not a close contact if both students are wearing face masks and other mitigation strategies are in place.
Fully vaccinated people who have knowingly been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should be tested 3-5 days after exposure but do not have to quarantine if fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated students or staff members who are exposed must quarantine. Anyone refusing to reveal their vaccination status will be treated as unvaccinated, school officials said.
Four people spoke about the mask mandate during a public comment period at Monday’s work session. Three supported the requirement while one did not.
Winchester Education Association President Holly Sanders said the WEA supports the universal mask mandate for Winchester Public Schools.
“None of us want to wear a mask. I am so tired of it,” Sanders said. “But for the health of our members and for our students, we believe that [universal masking] is the best course of action for now.”
Two parents also submitted comments in support of the universal mask mandate in schools.
Beth Conrad has three children in WPS. Her youngest child does not qualify for a COVID vaccination because she is 9.
“Her health and the health of all who are not vaccinated are too important to risk a false sense of normal,” Conrad said. “I know that being required to wear a mask is not what people want, but the idea of all of our sacrifices over the last year having been in vain is heartbreaking to consider.”
Another WPS parent, Jennifer Currie, is a physician and has three children who cannot be vaccinated at the moment.
“With the delta variant, we all need to keep our children safe with layers of mitigation which includes masks for everyone,” Currie said.
She also strongly encouraged all eligible individuals to get vaccinated.
“The science is clear … the COVID vaccine is widely available, safe, and effective. As a parent with three children in school who are unable to be vaccinated, I am asking the adults around them to take action and get their vaccine,” Currie said.
But Winchester resident Stephen Meyerhofer disagreed, saying that wearing masks disrupts education.
“It is time to return to normal and remove all mandates surrounding COVID in education,” Meyerhofer said. “Leaders do not defer to the CDC, leaders do not defer to the Virginia Department of Health. Leaders make their own risk-reward assessment.”
School Board member Carmen Crawford said every community member should support the universal mask mandate.
“There should be no argument against masks if they want to keep our schools open,” she said. “As a board, we’re here to protect the health, safety and welfare of our teachers, of our staff, everyone. We don’t have any political agenda.”
Attending Monday night’s Winchester School Board work session held at the division’s Central Administrative Office in-person included Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson Holman and board members Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Erica Truban, Carmen Crawford, Elyus Wallace and Mike Birchenough. School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh was not present. The meeting was also livestreamed via YouTube.
(7) comments
Thought I'd throw up a few articles too since it seems the Admin of the newspaper is allowing this today:
1. Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday he regrets signing a law banning local mask mandates, as COVID-19 cases quickly rise in his state; https://news.yahoo.com/gop-arkansas-gov-regrets-signing-133313555.html?soc_src=social-sh&soc_trk=fb&tsrc=fb
2. Gov. Greg Abbott Seeks Out-Of-State Medical Staff To Help Fight COVID-19 Surge In Texas; https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2021/08/09/gov-greg-abbott-state-medical-staff-help-fight-covid-19-surge-texas/?fbclid=IwAR0C1zrO30heFcOjKNB5-HDrdwdjy9zBCrvzimX-v82-xwUcqi9sCvmryEw#.YRMUc2UwIY8.facebook
3. Hundreds of ventilators sent to Florida as Covid surge continues; https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/hundreds-ventilators-sent-florida-covid-222448133.html?soc_src=social-sh&soc_trk=fb&tsrc=fb
You can see in 3 Repub controlled states what is going on with the Covid Delta variant surge and the help being needed there now.
Let's work with each other to save lives and stop the financial devastation that will happen to families going through this.
"pro tip: if you bragged about banning covid protocols in your state, you don't get to complain that you don't have enough nurses and doctors to tend to all the sick and dying covid patients." Cute quote, but yes, try to work together. Why do so many people want this to continue? It's almost like they have some sort of agenda???
And so the madness continues.
pure madness! how dare we try to quell this virus by wearing a mask? MADNESS!!!!!
The school board made the right decision. We need to keep our schools open for the sake of our children and our economy. Vaccinating staff and eligible students and wearing masks are two ways to help get this delta variant under control.
Famous School Board Dr. Daniel Stock Interviewed on Tucker Carlson
Fast forward to 26:34
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ddv6NpYxEcxW/?fbclid=IwAR3qoXERfoSv8t_wDTphVSEnhY8jD3W1lGpJXBBzqZPFl0ZqZ7OMKyuONJM
Original Source :
MVCSC School Board Meeting - 6th August, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AUjkSaedN4g
Here are the links that are contained on the USB flash drive Dr. Daniel Stock references :
1 - https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2029717 - SARS-CoV2-Transmission Among Marine Recruits during Quarantine.
2 - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33948610/ - Longitudinal analysis shows durable and broad immune memory after SARS-CoV-2 infection with persisting antibody responses and memory B and T cells.
3 - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3543548/ - Vitamin D for prevention of respiratory tract infections: A systematic review and meta-analysis.
4 - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/ - Facemasks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis
5 - https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article - CDC assessment of non-pharmaceutical influenza methods.
6 - https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/29/these-12-graphs-show-mask-mandates-do-nothing-to-stop-covid/ - Federalist cases/mortality mask comparison
7 - https://www.heritage.org/government-regulation/report/statistical-analysis-mandates-and-mask-usage-kansas - In fact, mask use during the pandemic has been recommended by The Heritage Foundation’s Coronavirus Commission guidelines. However, our findings do suggest that public health strategies relying predominantly on mask mandates are inadequate, and thus other initiatives, in addition to mask wearing, should have been a component of policies aimed to limit the spread of the disease.
8 - https://gbdeclaration.org/ - The Great Barrington Declaration- As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection. Over 60,000 medical experts have signed this declaration.
9 - https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2109072 - Covid-19 Breakthrough Infections in Vaccinated Health Care Workers.
10 - https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/6/1760 - Calcifediol Treatment and Hospital Mortality Due to COVID-19: A Cohort Study
11 - https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2781743 - Experimental Assessment of Carbon Dioxide Content in Inhaled Air With or Without Face Masks in Healthy Children.
12 - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34097036/ - Calcifediol treatment and COVID-19-related outcomes
13 - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0960076020302764 - "Effect of calcifediol treatment and best available therapy versus best available therapy on intensive care unit admission and mortality among patients hospitalized for COVID-19: A pilot randomized clinical study.
14 - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33205991/ - Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Danish Mask Wearers
15 - https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2020.00818 - Community Use Of Face Masks And COVID-19: Evidence From A Natural Experiment Of State Mandates In The US
16 - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/ - Face-Masks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis
17 - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7505013/ - Infection Fatality Ratios for COVID-19 Among Non-Institutionalized Persons 12 and Older: Results of a Random-Sample Prevalence Study
18 - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33406327/ - Open Schools, COVID-19, and Child and Teacher Morbidity in Sweden.
19 - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20092668/ - Face-Masks to prevent transmission of influenza virus: a systematic review
20 - https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm - Outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 Infections, Including COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections, Associated with Large Public Gathering- Barnstable County, Massachusetts, July 2021
21 - https://pmj.bmj.com/content/early/2020/11/12/postgradmedj-2020-139065 - Short term, high-dose vitamin D supplementation for COVID-19 disease: a randomized, placebo-controlled, study
22 - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK556964/ - Rapid Expert Consultation on the Effectiveness of Fabric Masks for the COVID-19 Pandemic (April 8, 2020)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.