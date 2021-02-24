WINCHESTER — Next month, the Winchester School Board will consider options to expand in-person learning to four or five days per week, according to Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.
“Our first priority will be elementary school children, however our team is analyzing all the scenarios,” Van Heukelum said at the beginning of Monday night’s board meeting.
Currently, the division offers a hybrid learning model or 100% virtual learning. Students in preschool through first grade can attend in-person classes four days per week, while students in grades 2-12 can attend two days per week.
About two weeks ago, Gov. Ralph Northam said he wants all schools in Virginia to implement some form of in-person learning by March 15. School divisions in Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties already offer such learning models.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasizes the need to maintain social distancing of six feet, other organizations such as the Virginia Department of Health, the World Health Organization and the American Pediatric Association have reported that it’s suitable in school settings to maintain three feet of social distancing while wearing face masks.
“Six feet is certainly the gold standard, but three feet with masks is the minimum,” Van Heukelum said.
Currently, the division is able to maintain six feet of social distancing in schools because the number of in-person learning options is limited. Expanding in-person learning means that will no longer be possible, Van Heukelum added.
As of Friday, 647 WPS staff members or 54% of division employees, have received the first dose of the vaccine, he said.
During the public comment portion of the board meeting, five Winchester residents submitted comments online advocating for the expansion of in-person learning.
Sam Torian asked why school reopening was not on the board’s agenda Monday night. Torian added that children, especially in elementary school, are struggling with online learning.
“Please make public the proposed plans for reopening to 4-5 days per week OR at the very least add the planning for this to the agenda for this meeting,” Torian said. “Delaying the discussion to future meetings is not an acceptable response.”
Leesa and Tim Mayfield said they support the return of in-person learning full-time, particularly for elementary students.
Kathlene Courtney asked to expand the number of in-person learning days for all students, not just those in elementary school.
“These changes need to happen as soon as possible and not wait until 4th quarter,” Courtney said. “I have always been confident in my decision to send my children to public school as opposed to private but this year I’m losing faith.”
Stephanie Ryall said that her family decided to enroll their children in private school this year in order to have five days per week of in-person instruction.
“I believe public school, when available and safe for all students to express ideas, is the best preparation we can give our children for real life,” Ryall said. “It is my greatest hope that I can send my child to Handley High School next year, but that can only happen for us if it will be open, everyday, in person.”
Ryall proposed that the board quickly make a “firm commitment” to set a date to fully reopen schools.
The board will vote on whether to expand in-person learning on March 22. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at John Kerr Elementary School.
“I want to assure our community members, but also our staff that it will be a thoughtful decision-making process as we go about it,” School Board member Erica Truban said. “We understand we’re wrestling with the very significant needs of our students, but also the health and safety of our staff.”
If in-person learning is expanded, Truban asked Van Heukelum to consider starting that change on April 5, after spring break, rather than at the start of the fourth quarter on April 15.
Attending the limited in-person Winchester School Board business meeting on Monday night at John Kerr Elementary School included Winchester Public School Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, Winchester School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh and Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson Holman. School board members Mike Birchenough, Erica Truban, Carmen Crawford, Elyus Wallace and Bryan Pearce-Gonzales were also in attendance. The meeting was live streamed online via YouTube.
If they are going to start back after Easter, starting April 5th is a great idea...they have the last bit of third quarter to readjust before the next grading period starts.
